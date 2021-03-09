Ariana Biermann, 19, Rocks A Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit & Beachy Waves In New Photo

Ariana Biermann is a total beach babe in a new swimsuit photo she shared in honor of International Women’s Day! The reality star is pictured modeling a blue one-piece from her mom’s Salty K swim line!

Ariana Biermann would live in swimsuits if she could! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 19, took to Instagram on March 8, to show off her bright blue one-piece by Salty K — the swim line founded by her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann. In the beach photo, Ariana, who appeared to be dancing in the sand, smiled wide and let her wet hair down.

The reality star, who often shares swimsuit photos to social media, made this particular post extra-special by honoring women all over the world. “Happy women’s day to all my beautiful queens,” she wrote in her caption, adding a blue butterfly emoji. “I am that bitxh and so are you!!!! enjoy today it’s about you, and the true beauty each and everyone of you resonates inside and out,” she continued, writing, “I love you” with a vintage smiley face.

When it comes to rocking the right swimsuit for any occasion, Ariana is one star who won’t steer you wrong. The aspiring designer loves mixing different style tops and bottoms to customize her swim fit and look. Though, her “fave suit” from her mom’s Salty K swimwear line is this pink bikini (pictured above), that she wore in a series of stunning photos on March 6. Ariana was pictured wearing the “Boardwalk top” and matching bottoms” — similar to another Salty K swim look she donned in May 2020.

More recently, Ariana celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Aaron Scott, who she called her “favorite human,” in a February 14th Instagram post. “The amount of happiness I’ve felt with you is unimaginable. Thank you for being my everything. you are my best decision and my absolute best friend,” she wrote, adding, “I love you.”

Aaron shared his own heartfelt post, which included adorable photos of the duo all dolled up. “You have proved to be my biggest blessing,” he wrote on Instagram. “You truly are the best friend that I could have even dreamed of. Thank you for being you. Thank you for all of the peace, love, and happiness that you bring into my life every day. I love you with everything inside of me.”