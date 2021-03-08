Lindsey Vonn Looks Super Glam With Platinum Blonde Hair After Split From Fiance — Pic

Lindsey Vonn’s platinum hair was looking extra icy as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on March 7. It has been a little over two months since the Olympic skier split from P.K. Subban.

Despite recently going through a major breakup, Lindsey Vonn is looking amazing. The 36-year-old Olympic Alpine skier served full-on glamour as she stepped out in Beverly Hills with her platinum hair swept up into a sharp ponytail on March 7. The famous athlete carried the platinum shade into the rest of her outfit, which consisted of a puffy white ribbed sweater and beige skinny jeans. The neutral-toned pants cut off above the ankles to reveal heels in a matching color.

Lindsey’s outing comes a little over two months after she announced her split from Canadian ice hockey star P.K. Subban, 31, after spending three years together. “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately,” Lindsey revealed in an Instagram post that had rocked fans in Dec. 2020.

However, Lindsey assured that she and P.K. would “always remain friends and love each other immensely” in her breakup announcement. The split sounded just as amicable on P.K.’s side, who raved that Lindsey is “one of the most kind and caring people” he knows in his own Instagram post.

Lindsey hasn’t allowed the split to affect the pep in her step, though (as you can see above). The famous Alpine skier has been keeping busy in the gym, where she often films workout videos for her Instagram page that’s followed by more than two million fans. “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger,” the former Olympian captioned one of these posts that showed her boxing and climbing a ladder.

If you’re also looking to distract yourself from a breakup with an intense workout (or just want to get in shape), Lindsey’s personal trainer Gunnar Peterson gave HollywoodLife this five-step regimen to achieve toned legs like his former Olympian client’s!