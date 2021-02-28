Salma Hayek Is Ravishing In Red With Gorgeous Gown At The Golden Globes

While presenting at the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28, Salma Hayek looked like an absolute bombshell in her red halter dress.

Salma Hayek made the stage her runway when she showed up to present at the 2021 Golden Globes. Before the event, Salma walked the socially-distant red carpet and showed off her gorgeous red look. She stunned in a floor-length red gown, which had a halter neckline that featured an ultimate emerald signature timepiece from Harry Winston, which she wore as a brooch.

The actress’s look was complete with red lipstick and a Winston Candy Ring with a 19.07 carat rubellite center stone surrounded by 13.81 carats of diamonds and blue and light pink sapphires. She also wore diamond Harry Winston earrings, and a secret combination diamond bracelet.

Of course, Salma is no stranger to attending the Golden Globes. At the show in 2020, she wowed on the red carpet in a white and blues dress with a plunging neckline. In 2018, she wore a long-sleeved, black gown, which hugged every inch of her figure to show it off. Salma was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2002 for her role as Frida Kahlo in the movie Frida. However, she lost to Nicole Kidman, who took home the honor for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, things looked quite a bit different at this year’s Golden Globes, though. The show took place on both the east and west coast, with only a limited red carpet for the stars to walk before heading inside. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to host, with Tina broadcasting live from NYC and Amy leading the room in Beverly Hills. For the most part, celebrities showed up virtually during the live broadcast, although the presenters were onstage in-person.