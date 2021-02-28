Jordyn Woods Surprised With A Poem & More From Karl-Anthony Towns On Her Late Dad’s Birthday — Watch

Four years after Jordyn Woods’ father John passed away from cancer, BF Karl-Anthony Towns made sure he was remembered with a very special surprise!

Jordyn Woods, 23, was speechless after boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns‘ epic surprise. The Minnesota Timberwolves star pulled put all the stops on what would have been her late father John Woods‘ 61st birthday four years after his tragic passing. “I just got home. And Karl’s like, I have something for you. It’s my dad’s birthday — so it’s kind of a rough day for us. And this is what I come to,” the FRSTPALCE Fitness founder said via her Instagram story on Saturday, Feb. 27. She then flipped the camera around to reveal a giant orange Hermès box, several bags from upscale sneaker store Trophy Room in downtown Los Angeles, as well as an enchased rose just like the enchanted one from Disney’s The Beauty & The Beast.

Sadly, John passed away in 2017 after a short two week battle with cancer. “At this point, i don’t even know what to say! Sheesh,” a stunned Jordyn added as she looked at all the boxes. She then posted a photo of a gorgeous bright aqua colored Hermés birkin bag with gold hardware, in addition to videos revealing fresh hard-to-find Nike Air Jordans. “The blue laces, if you know you know,” she said as she showed off a burgundy pair. “So I just got the best gift out of all of that,” she then said, noting she had “a delivery at my door” and “answered it.” Sister Jodie Woods, 15, filmed Jordyn as she opened the beautiful new Birkin bag as a man then knocked at the door saying Karl had a poem for her!

Handing her balloons and a large bouquet flowers, the man then recited the words from Karl — which were meant to be from her late dad. “I love the fondness in your eyes and your tender little touch. looked at you when you were born, and knew then straight away that I would be forever grow and play,” the sweet poem began. “You bring me a heart of joy and a memory so great and a powerful sense of fatherhood that no one can debate. I watch you sleep and dream of things that I can only wonder. That innocent look on your face just makes my heart grow fonder…no love I’ve ever felt the same. No suffering or tragedy nor deeply seeded pain could ever overshadow the pain that we retain and so my little princess before you go to sleep, remember I am your daddy,” he also read.

Jordyn seemed overwhelmed with emotion in her own Instagram caption sharing the video. “today my dad would’ve been 61… thank you for thinking of me always in the sweetest ways @karltowns ! Happy Birthday Daddy,” she added, also posting a throwback baby photo to her IG story. “Happy Birthday dad, you would have been 61 today!” the influencer penned.

It’s no surprise to see Karl pulling out all the stops for Jordyn just six months after going Instagram official! A source previously spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that that the pair — who were friends before things took a romantic turn — could be headed down the aisle. “Once things get back to normal…he’s going to get engaged to her and they are going to work towards marriage because she means that much to him,” our insider said. “She has been his rock the last few months and that is something he will never forget and forever cherish,” they also added, referencing the tragic death of his mother last year.