Prince Harry Reveals What The Queen Bought Archie, 1, For Christmas & Admits The Toddler ‘Loves It’

The royal shared sweet details about the little boy, his wife Meghan, and how the family keeps in touch with his grandparents back in the U.K.

Prince Harry, 36, has shed a light on the warm relationship that he maintains with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, even though he has left Britain and relocated to California. The royal appeared on The Late, Late Show on Feb. 25 and revealed that the 94-year-old monarch – whom he speaks to via Zoom – sent his toddler son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex shared the details of their sweet relationship while chatting to TV host and fellow Brit, James Corden, as they rode a double-decker tourist bus around Los Angeles. Asked how he’s “finding fatherhood,” the proud dad couldn’t resist gushing about the 21-month-old he shares with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. It was during that chat that he revealed the cute insight about his grandmother.

“My son is now just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three, four words together. He’s already singing songs,” Prince Harry said, before revealing the little boy’s first word was “crocodile.”

But, when he’s not chatting away, Archie apparently loves to munch on waffles, which he does every day thanks to his great-grandma. “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas,” Harry said. “And Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful, organic mix in the waffle maker… Flip it, out it comes. He loves it.” “Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, ‘Waffle,'” he added.

Harry then confessed that he has Zoom calls with his grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June. However, the prince revealed that his grandfather just snaps the computer shut rather than clicking off and leaving the meeting.

The duke was also happy to share details of his new life in Montecito, California. “Depending on how the day’s been or how busy it’s been, we do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs,” the redhead said when asked what they do on a typical “night in.” “Meg might cook a meal. Might order takeaway. Go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy! Maybe watch a little bit of Netflix.”

Royal fans were given a hint that Prince Harry was going to appear on The Late, Late Show after paparazzi snapped their bus ride around Los Angeles in early February. However, much has happened since the segment was filmed. On Feb. 14 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that Meghan is pregnant with their second baby. Hot on the heels of that news, CBS revealed that the former actress and the prince agreed to give Oprah Winfrey a primetime TV interview, which will air on March 7.

Within days of that news becoming public Buckingham Palace announced in a Feb. 19 statement that the couple had confirmed to the Queen that they “will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

Amidst all of this, Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, was hospitalized in London back in the U.K. where, according to a Feb. 23 Buckingham Palace statement, he is being treated for “an infection.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex also made a surprise appearance on The Late, Late Show during a quick FaceTime chat with James Corden as he tried to convince her to buy the real-life Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion. During the impromptu moment, the former Suits star casually revealed her nickname for husband. “Haz, how’s your tour of LA going?” she asked. “I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now,” James said, before Harry cheekily responded, “No, well you’re not my wife, so.”