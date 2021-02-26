’90 Day Fiance: Love Games’ Sneak Peek: Andrei Disses Elizabeth’s Sisters — ‘They Suck’

Andrei doesn’t hold back when asked about Elizabeth’s sisters in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ’90 Day Fiance’ spinoff ‘Love Games.’ He tells Suki that two of Elizabeth’s sister’s ‘suck!’

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan is asking the tough questions in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 29 episode of Love Games. She asks Andrei which of Elizabeth’s siblings he prefers over the others. He picks Rebekah. “She’s all right,” he says. Elizabeth notes that Rebekah is the most like her.

Suki presses Andrei about his feelings regarding Elizabeth’s other siblings, Jenna and Meg. He is brutally honest with his answer. “They suck. That’s what it is. It’s reality,” he says.

Suki asks why they suck. “Because I don’t have relationship. It is what it is,” Andrei continues. Suki doesn’t think Andrei is giving them enough of a chance. “Well, they don’t give me a chance, too,” Andrei says. Elizabeth agrees with Suki about Andrei.

Andrei has had a complicated relationship with members of Elizabeth’s family. Jenna was not a fan of Elizabeth and Andrei’s wedding plans. “Andrei and Libby’s wedding is so over-the-top,” Jenna said in a previous episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in 2020. “The way that they were describing this reception was that it was going to be low-key and everything. And then we walk in and it’s like oh, this is where the f*ck all the money has gone that my dad has given them.” Jenna’s comments came after Elizabeth’s family traveled to Andrei’s home country of Moldova to get married for a second time.

Love Games, a new show featuring couples from the 90 Day Fiance universe, is an elimination-style game show featuring three preliminary rounds of questions before culminating in an epic finale. Fan-favorite couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise compete against each other in order to win the first-ever 90 Day championship and Love Games trophy. Love Games is a self-shot, remote production, with couples competing from their homes. New episodes of Love Games air on discovery+.