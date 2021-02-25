Melissa Gorga Confirms Teresa Giudice & Her New BF ‘Moved In’ Together: She’s ‘On Cloud Nine’

Amid rumors that Teresa Giudice bought a multi-million dollar home for her and her new man, Luis Ruelas, fellow ‘RHONJ’ star confirmed that Teresa’s living with her beau and is in a ‘super happy’ place.

Melissa Gorga spilled the hot real estate-flavored tea on her sister-in-law during the Wednesday (Feb. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. One Real Housewives of New Jersey fan wanted to know if it was true that Teresa Giudice had bought a $3.3 million home with her new man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Melissa, 41, confirmed that Teresa, 48, had indeed moved in with Luis and was living her best life with her new boyfriend. “Yes, I don’t know much other than that, but I believe it’s true,” Melissa said of Teresa’s new home. “And what’s even better than that, [the new home] is four doors down from the house I just sold. It’s kinda crazy.”

“I moved out of my neighborhood, and she moved in the next day,” added Melissa. When Andy Cohen asked what she and hubby Joe Gorga (Teresa’s brother) thought about Luis, Melissa had nothing but good things to say about him. “I like him. I think he’s a nice guy. I think she is super happy. They’re in that ‘puppy love’ [stage] right now. It all seems good. Listen, ultimately, I want her to be happy. It’s better for the kids. It’s better for everyone. She needs to be happy, and she’s like on Cloud Nine with him.”

Teresa and Melissa’s RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin also dished on Teresa’s new relationship. “They make a great couple, and I wish them all the best,” she said in an EXCLUSIVELY interview with HollywoodLife. “They both seem very much in love with each other, is what I can tell, not that she’s told me. From what I can see, she’s very much in love. More power to them.”

The new couple went public with their romance in early November 2020, two months after Teresa finalized her divorce with Joe Giudice. The RHONJ closed out the year by declaring her new boyfriend was “the BEST thing that came out of 2020,” and it appears that 2021 will be no different for these lovebirds. In January, Teresa posted a photo of them together on Instagram. “You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it.” In mid-February, she dropped the “L” word, calling Luis her “LOVE.” On Valentine’s Day, she called him her “soulmate” while thanking him “for loving me and showing me that it can be Valentine’s Day every day when I’m with you.”