Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin’s 18th Birthday With Throwback Family Photos & Sweet Tribute

Kelly Ripa wished the ‘light’ of her life, son Joaquin, a happy 18th birthday with the sweetest post on Instagram, featuring throwback photos of the teen with his family over the years. See her sweet tribute!

Kelly Ripa‘s son, Joaquin Consuelos, is another year older! The All My Children alum’s youngest celebrated a major milestone birthday on February 24, as he turned a whopping 18 years old. Kelly, of course, was caught-up in the emotion of the day, as her youngest child with husband Mark Consuelos officially became an adult. She marked the occasion with a touching tribute on Instagram, which you can see below!

Set to the main theme from the 1993 film Jurassic Park, by John Williams, Kelly shared a video collage of old family photos featuring Joaquin with his dad and older siblings – sister Lola, 19, and brother Michael, 23. Some of the images included old photos from family trips, getting ice cream, and so many more tender moments that Kelly captured through the years. Not only did she share the video, which included the message “Happy Birthday, Joaquin,” Kelly also wrote the sweetest caption for her youngest.

“Joaquin 18,” the daytime talk show host began the caption to her post, adding a series of heart, birthday cake, and celebratory emojis. “Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond,” she concluded her birthday tribute.

Kelly has always been so proud of her three kiddos, but more recently she opened up about some of the struggles Joaquin has faced and how he overcame so much. “Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night….Mark got very emotional and very choked up,” she shared on the February 3 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “He said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college’ because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” Kelly revealed of Joaquin.

“You see in him a fire…a desire to learn. That’s the thing is, like, these kids are, I would say, even more capable,” she said of her precious son. There’s absolutely no doubting just how proud Kelly is of her three children. We cannot wait to see who these youngsters grow up to be as they continue to come into their own!