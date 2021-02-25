‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Todd Admits He’s Tired Of Seeing Nanny Faye ‘Suffer’ From Allergies

Todd and Savannah Chrisley investigate Nanny Faye’s allergies in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Todd is determined to find out what’s wrong and ‘cut it out.’

When Todd and Savannah Chrisley walk into the kitchen in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 25 episode of Chrisley Knows Best, they find Nanny Faye covering her arm with wet oatmeal. She’s making a MESS. She calls it an “old country cure” to help with her itchy skin. “I don’t think this is like a proven thing,” Savannah says.

Todd has brought his mother an allergy kit. He wants to swab her cheek, send off the kit, and find out what Nanny Faye is allergic to. They’ll finally have answers. Nanny Faye calls the whole thing “bullsh*t.”

“I’m tired of watching you suffer,” Todd says to Nanny Faye. “Let’s just find out what it is, cut it out, and then you’ll be fine.” A scared Nanny Faye replies, “Cut it out?”

Todd doesn’t mean literally, but Nanny Faye doesn’t know that. “Whatever you’re allergic to, cutting it out of your life. Not cutting you open,” he explains. Todd prepares to get the swab from Nanny Faye’s cheek. “I can’t stand nothin’ in my mouth,” Nanny Faye says. “I have a sensitive gag reflex.”

That’s something Todd would have preferred not to hear. “You know, it’s just things that you never wanna hear your mother say,” he admits. Savannah chimes in, “Or your grandmother.” Nanny Faye gets the last word in, as always. “And your papa didn’t want to hear it either,” she quips.

There’s never a dull moment when Nanny Faye’s around. In a previous episode, Savannah actually dyed Nanny Faye’s hair orange. Savannah tried coloring her grandmother’s hair at home, and it didn’t work out so well. When Nanny Faye got a glimpse of her hair, she told Savannah, “Holy sh*t, what have you done?” New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.