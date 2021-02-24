Jennifer Aniston Shares Book Of Essays On ‘Grief’ & More From ‘Strong’ Women Ahead Of Women’s History Month

Jennifer Aniston’s latest read includes an inspiring collection of essays, written by 16 resilient women — and here’s why it should be on your radar!

Jennifer Aniston just combed through the pages of Hungry Hearts: Essays on Courage, Desire, and Belonging by Jennifer Rudolph Walsh — and now she wants you to give it a try. The Morning Show actress, 52, took to Instagram Stories on February 23, to share the book with her 36 million (plus!) followers, writing, “This collection of essays features stories of grief, division, repair (and more) from 16 amazing strong, warm, resilient women.” She tagged the book’s author, as well as the Hungry Hearts Instagram page, in her post.

The newly published book, which is on sale on Amazon, is a No. 1 new release on the e-commerce site. Its 16 authors include female pioneers, innovators, creatives, and thought leaders: Austin Channing Brown, Sue Monk Kidd, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Jillian Mercado, Amena Brown, Ashley C. Ford, Bozoma Saint John, Geena Rocero, Tanya Blount-Trotter, Michael Trotter Jr., Maysoon Zayid, Natalie Guerrero, Nkosingiphile Mabaso, Connie Lin (MILCK), Cameron Esposito and Priya Parker.

In the candid essays, these women share intimate stories of uncovering beauty and potential through moments of fear, loss, heartbreak, and uncertainty. According to the book’s description, “Bozoma Saint John opens herself up to love after loss; Cameron Esposito confronts the limits of self-reliance in the wake of divorce; Ashley C. Ford learns to trust herself for the first time.”

The description goes on explain that the remaining authors penned powerful essays about the “heartfelt anthology of transformation, self-discovery, and courage.” Hungry Hearts ultimately shows how “reconnecting with our own burning, undeniable intuition points us toward our unique purpose and the communities where we most belong.” The first-hand experiences by the 16 female authors are raw, real, relatable and emotional.

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh is a first-time author, who’s said that the book is a healing mechanism for her, personally. You can purchase the new release by clicking the shopping link above.

The Murder Mystery actress is one of many stars who’ve shared their favorite books with fans. In January, Halle Berry encouraged her Instagram followers to find their voice through her first read of 2021: The Power Of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard. Last August, Adele recommended Glennon Doyle‘s memoir Untamed on social media, after she said the book shook her brain and made her soul scream.