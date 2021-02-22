Kim Kardashian Gets Hit On By ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun: See Him Shoot His Shot

Nicholas Braun took to Instagram to share a hilarious video in which he talked about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce and implied that now that she’s single, she should give a ‘tall’ and funny guy like him a chance.

Kim Kardashian, 40, just filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43, last week, but some guys are already showing interest in being her next romantic partner, including Nicholas Braun! The 32-year-old Succession star, who is known for making humorous posts, shared an Instagram video about Kim’s new single status on Feb. 21 and hinted that he could maybe be the next guy for her. He started out talking about the end of Kimye and how sad that must be for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“It hurts to think about how they’re feeling and how she’s feeling, I mean, I’m wondering at this point, where do they even go from here? Where does she go from… at this moment,” the actor said at the beginning of the almost three minute video. “Cause she’s been through three marriages now, and it’s like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy?”

He then went on to give advice on what kind of guy Kim should date next while seemingly describing his own traits. “[She should date] one who can make you laugh a little bit, or make you feel small cause he’s so tall,” he said. “Just a guy who’s talking about her on the internet.”

“A guy who makes a video like this and he’s sort of like trying to find a way to just talk to her because he doesn’t know anybody who knows her,” he continued before adding that she might think to herself, “Hmm, this is kind of different. This guy is odd, but maybe in a good way.”

Nicholas’ cheeky video comes after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share four kids together, including daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, and have reportedly been “amicable” about the split, with Kim reportedly requesting joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Neither one of them has made a public statement about the split yet but the news comes after reports of struggles within the marriage throughout 2020.