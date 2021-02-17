Shanna Moakler Likes Shady Comment About Ex Travis Barker ‘Downgrading’ To Kourtney Kardashian

After sharing a post with song lyrics about a scorned lover, Shanna Moakler ‘liked’ an equally shady comment about Travis Barker’s new romance with Kourtney Kardashian. Shanna was once married to the Blink-182 drummer.

Did Shanna Moakler indirectly voice her feelings on Travis Barker‘s romance with Kourtney Kardashian? On the very same day her ex-husband became Instagram official with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Shana took to her own Instagram and referenced a song about a scorned lover….and “liked” a comment that dissed Travis and Kourtney’s relationship underneath it!

“And I should Goodfella you, call me Karen, waking up to my Beretta…..,” read the caption underneath a gorgeous photo of Shanna, in which the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant winner rocked braids with a crop top and skirt set. She was borrowing lines from Jessie Reyez’s heartbreak ballad, “DO YOU LOVE HER,” which made a reference to the 1990 movie Goodfellas. In the movie, a character named Karen uses a Beretta revolver gun to wake up her husband, who had been cheating on her.

While Shanna could’ve just been having with some song quotes, her fiery caption of course got fans talking. One in particular pointed the conversation to Travis and Kourtney’s newly confirmed relationship, writing, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you! Travis downgraded big time!!!!”

The comment received a few “likes” — and one of them came from Shanna herself, as you can see above! It’s unclear if this was an accident or not.

Kourtney’s kids have also been hanging out with Shanna and Travis’s kids, Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15, for years. Travis revealed that Landon and Alabama are “very close” with Kourtney’s two older kids Mason Disick, 11, and Penelope Disick, 8, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Oct. 2017. This is because Travis and Kourtney had already been neighbors in Calabasas for years before turning their relationship romantic.

A year after welcoming their first child, Travis and Shanna tied the knot in Oct. 2004 but split in 2006, and finalized the divorce by 2008. Although they tried to give their relationship another go after Travis was one of the two survivors of a business jet crash in Sept. 2008, the romantic reunion didn’t last long. However, in April of 2020, Shanna gushed that co-parenting with Travis was “going great” while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.