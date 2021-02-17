Millie Bobby Brown Channels A ’90s Kid With Scrunchie & Barrettes In Cute Mirror Selfies

Millie Bobby Brown is giving us all the ’90s vibes in a pair of new selfies! The actress, who rocked a pink crop top, sported a scrunchie and barrettes in her hair, which was styled in a half-up, half-down ponytail!

Millie Bobby Brown gave her 42 million Instagram followers a dose of nostalgia on Tuesday with a pair of stylish selfies. The Stranger Things star, 16, showed off her ’90s-inspired look, which included gummy bear earrings, red bedazzled barrettes and a pink scrunchie in her hair. Many fans in the comments pointed out that Millie’s accessories reminded them of the teen-obsessed store, Claire’s.

“I got me,” the Godzilla star wrote in the caption of her post, adding two pink bow emojis. Millie, who donned a pink pout and fresh face, wore a printed crop top and jeans of the same color. Meanwhile, a pair of eyeglasses hung from a long pink string around her neck. Additionally, Millie’s phone case featured pink heart decals, which coordinated well with her girly photo theme.

It’s no secret that Millie enjoys experimenting with her look. Just last week, she debuted a warm brown-blonde hair makeover with front bangs in a selfie on Instagram Stories. Her voluminous locks featured big waves and cropped curls in the mirror selfie, which appeared to be taken inside a dressing room. Though, it’s unclear what Millie’s nearly unrecognizable look was for. — Maybe we’ll see Eleven with a curly cue do’ in the upcoming Season 4 of Stranger Things? Then again, the hit Netflix show is just one of many projects Millie is working on — so, we’ll have to wait and see!