Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump After His Atlantic City Hotel Is Demolished

Hillary Clinton managed to troll Donald Trump with just one simple emoji on February 17, in reaction to his Atlantic City hotel and casino being bulldozed.

Hillary Clinton used a waving-hand emoji to say goodbye to The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which was demolished in New Jersey on Wednesday morning. She shaded the former president on Twitter in a reply to a video of the wreckage, via Bloomberg. While the well-known emoji is typically used to say “hello” or “goodbye,” it’s obvious that Hillary’s use of the icon symbolized a grinning farewell to Donald’s since-destroyed property.

Hillary’s disdain for Donald, 74, is well-documented, especially during their respective presidential runs for the White House in 2016. Ahead of Trump losing the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, Hillary, 73, made it clear that she would do anything in her power to “retire” Donald as leader of the free world.

“But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee,” she tweeted in January 2020. In November, Hillary kept that same energy when she told Amy Schumer in a Zoom interview, “I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire [Trump], and to send him back to the golf course full-time.”

On April 28, it came as no surprise when the former New York Senator formally endorsed Biden on Twitter. “Wish we had @JoeBiden‘s leadership in the Oval Office right now,” she wrote, noting that “Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence, and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy.”

Hillary’s hard work, along with many others on the campaign trail in support of then-Vice President Biden paid off. On November 7, the Trump-era in the Oval Office was finally over.

In a statement following his victory, Biden, 78, shared, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said, declaring, “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”