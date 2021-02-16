Kristen Wiig Appears To Finally Reveal Her Twins’ Names After Spilling She Secretly Got Married

Kristen Wiig may have revealed the names of her babies, whom she introduced to the world in June 2020, with a subtle nod in the credits to her new film, ‘Barb and Star’.

Kirstin Wiig is just full of surprises lately. Just two days after the comedian, 47, revealed that she secretly wed fiancé Avi Rothman in quarantine, it appears that she also revealed the names of her eight-month-old twins. Kristen’s thanks in the closing credits of her new film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, went out to husband Avi and two other people. Meet Luna and Shiloh!

Kristen has not confirmed that Luna and Shiloh are the names of her children. Kristen is very guarded about her private life, so this was a major information dump. It’s unclear when exactly Kristen and Avi, 42, welcomed their babies via surrogate, but they revealed the happy news in June 2020. Their first appearance came during a sweet family stroll that month in Los Angeles. Kristen and Avi were spotted walking through their neighborhood with their dog and with a twin strapped to each chest.

The Bridesmaids star casually spilled that she and Avi got hitched during a February 10 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. When asked how things were going in her life, Kristen gushed, “In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better and changed my life in that regard.” Barb and Star dropped February 12.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the Wonder Woman 1984 actor got engaged in August 2019 after an equally quiet relationship. Kristen first sparked baby rumors in May 2020 during an appearance on the at-home version of SNL. She waxed poetic in a Mother’s Day sketch about how her own mother, Laurie Johnston, taught her everything she knows about parenting.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Kristen said in the sketch. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”