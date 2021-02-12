Kylie Jenner Stuns In Pink Strapless Bra Top While Rubbing Lip Oil On Her Plump Pout — Pic

Kylie Jenner’s new lip oil restocks on Feb. 12! To make the big announcement, the cosmetics mogul swiped it on her lips while rocking a blush-pink strapless top and mermaid waves.

Kylie Jenner, 23, looked like a mermaid that just emerged from a Malibu beach in a pink strapless bra top with glistening lips and long waves. The makeup mogul’s shiny pout was courtesy of her new lip oil, which will be restocking on Kylie Skin’s website at 9 a.m. PST on Feb. 12. “Yay!!! my lip oil finally restocks TOMORROW!! this is definitely my most hydrating lip product yet!,” Kylie happily captioned the selfie below.

Kylie continued to rave over her new cosmetics product, which had its first release on Jan. 19. “I’m obsessed with the applicator and the glossy finish. it truly feels amazing on the lips,” she added. The ultra-moisturizing, dermatologist-tested lip product delivers extra hydration through coconut oil and Vitamin E, and is even built with “Lip Plump Complex.”

Kylie is always brainstorming cute — and often sexy — ways to promote her products. On another occasion, the entrepreneur threw on a blue bikini and lathered on Kylie Skin’s SPF Body Oil to film a poolside video, which she posted on Feb. 5. You can check out that clip, and more posts of the KarJenners rocking bikinis, here.

As expected of someone running multiple beauty brands, Kylie’s the go-to makeup expert in the KarJenner family. She has even filmed herself giving makeovers to Kim Kardashian and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn was the latest person to sit in Kylie’s makeup chair, and the Olympic gold medalist was excited to receive her first ever makeover from her youngest daughter. “My little Kylie is going to do my makeup! I’m so excited, she’s never done it before…my little baby — I used to change her diapers! This is her office,” Caitlyn gushed during the YouTube video that Kylie posted on Feb. 6. It’s no surprise that being a MUA comes naturally to Kylie, who launched her Kylie Lip Kits at just 18 years old in 2015, which eventually turned into Kylie Cosmetics. She then expanded her beauty empire with Kylie Skin in May of 2019.