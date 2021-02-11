Kendall Jenner Admits She Wants Kourtney & Scott To Hook Up: ‘I Want Them To Try’

Are Kourtney and Scott hooking up again? — That’s the burning question in a preview for the new season of ‘KUWTK’! After Kim finds the exes sleeping on the same couch together, she spills the tea to Khloe and Kendall who are all for it!

Even in season 20, the Kardashians are pushing for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s relationship to turn romantic again. In a new preview for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — premiering March 18 on E! — Kim, Kendall and Khloe are all at Kourtney’s Calabasas home, although only the trio are featured in the clip.

“You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott sleeping together on the couch,” Kim says to the model and Good American founder while in the backyard. “You’re lying what kind of together?” Kendall asks.

“No, like separate, like they weren’t spooning on the couch or anything,” Kim explained, while gesturing the ex’s positions on the couch. “They weren’t far away though, they were close.”

Meanwhile, Khloe, who was jumping on a trampoline, added that Kourtney and Scott’s daughter, Penelope “was with me last night,” because “Kourtney asked if I would have a sleepover with P, because she’s been asking for so long.” Khloe’s point made her ask, “So, who was here?” — meaning, who was at Kourtney’s home?

“Just Kourtney and Scott!” Kim replied, to which Khloe reacted, “Oh my God!”

Kim went on to dissect the couple’s positions on the couch, suggesting that the exes strategically chose where they would lounge together. The mother of four noted that Kourtney and Scott “weren’t on opposite ends” of the couch, and that they had much larger, separate areas they could’ve retreated too.

Kendall chimed in with the question of the hour? — “Do we think they’re looking up again? I just them to try,” she admitted.

Kim answered, “I don’t know, maybe,” while Khloe noted, “I mean Scott is single right now.” She went on to admit that “if [Scott] fully moves on, like has a baby and all that, [Kourtney’s] going to freak out.”

Khloe continued by asking, “What’s the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they’ll say, ‘You know what, we don’t vibe with this,'” she said. “I agree,” Kendall added. “But,” Khloe said, “They’re also too [p***y] to try.”

“I think they’re afraid that they’re going to mess up their good coparenting,” Kim said about Kourtney and Scott’s well-documented great relationship as co-parents to their three kids: daughter Penelope, and sons Mason and Reign.

“Which could be an option,” Khloe said, before Kim cut her off with, “You’re not one to talk.” And, Khloe — who’s back with her ex and the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson — said.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps and exclusive news!