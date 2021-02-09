‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Video: Krystal Admits She Won’t ‘Make It’ If She Doesn’t Get Weight Loss Surgery

Krystal is torn over whether or not she will be able to leave her family behind and move to Texas for weight loss surgery in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My 600-Lb. Life.’

“So my life is all about the program and doing all the things I need, and I’m just hoping it pays off a lot better this time so I can get weight loss surgery,” Krystal Hall says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 10 season 9 episode of My 600-Lb. Life. “Most of my stress right now is worrying about that and not failing again. And then figuring out how to move to Houston. That has me really stressed too because I don’t know how we’re going to do that. We’re all committed to doing whatever it takes to get me healthy.”

Her husband, her son, and her mom are all in Ohio. Texas is a whopping 18-hour drive away. Texas is where Dr. Now is located and where the weight loss surgery would take place.

“It’s hard to know I put myself here, where I’m at now, and I have to go through such a major surgery to get myself where I need to be,” Krystal cries. Her husband assures her everything will be fine. “So many what-ifs but there’s a guarantee that if I don’t do this I’m not going to make it.”

Krystal is heartbroken about having to leave her family, and she’s not entirely sure she’s going to go to Texas. “But I know we have to figure something out because I can’t give up on getting this surgery because if I do I won’t have much of a life for long. So somehow I have to work it out. I just don’t know how right now.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 10 episode reads: “After suffering from a traumatic childhood, Krystal Hall developed the dangerous pattern of binge eating that is now threatening her life. At more than 600 pounds, Krystal is motivated by a fear that her son may become like her. She seeks Dr. Now’s aid in order to help her reverse the course of her weight gain and to finally get on a lasting road to physical and emotional recovery. After eventually losing enough weight to get approved for surgery, her progress comes to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic leads to stay-at-home orders and the cancellations of all elective surgeries in Texas. Krystal soon discovers that maintaining her weight-loss during this time proves to be more arduous than anticipated.” My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.