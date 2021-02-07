Rebel Wilson Slays In Plunging Dress & Red Clingy Gown After 60 Lb. Weight Loss & Jacob Busch Split

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to admit she’s ‘loving’ herself while sharing gorgeous new pics that show her looking confident and stylish in brightly-colored dresses.

Rebel Wilson, 40, got major attention over the past two days when she posted new Instagram pics that showed her looking incredible! The actress first shared three snapshots of her standing and posing in a bright red figure-flattering column gown while two different backdrops showed behind her on Feb. 5. The following day, she shared another pic of herself showing off a blue dress with a plunging neckline along with a long-sleeved red cropped open top that went over it.

“Loving myself SICK in this dress! Make-up: @melhweaver Hair: @cherylrmarks Styling: @elizabethstewart1 Dress: @safiyaa_official,” she captioned the first set of pics, tagging all the brands and people responsible for her epic look.