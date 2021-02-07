Rebel Wilson Slays In Plunging Dress & Red Clingy Gown After 60 Lb. Weight Loss & Jacob Busch Split
Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to admit she’s ‘loving’ herself while sharing gorgeous new pics that show her looking confident and stylish in brightly-colored dresses.
Rebel Wilson, 40, got major attention over the past two days when she posted new Instagram pics that showed her looking incredible! The actress first shared three snapshots of her standing and posing in a bright red figure-flattering column gown while two different backdrops showed behind her on Feb. 5. The following day, she shared another pic of herself showing off a blue dress with a plunging neckline along with a long-sleeved red cropped open top that went over it.
“Loving myself SICK in this dress! Make-up: @melhweaver Hair: @cherylrmarks Styling: @elizabethstewart1 Dress: @safiyaa_official,” she captioned the first set of pics, tagging all the brands and people responsible for her epic look.
“Special Saturday before Super Sunday! 🧡💙💛,” she then captioned the second post, referring to Super Bowl Sunday, which is on Feb. 7.It didn’t take long for Rebel’s fans to comment on the two new pretty posts and they had nothing but kind things to say. “Out of this world.. Darling!” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Wow look at you! Did you always know you were going to do this? Like this amazing transformation???!!!”
A third wrote, “I love the confidence Rebel shows in her pics now. Its a different level of confidence compared to a year or so ago 💜” and a fourth said, “Looking so great. You are the perfect 10.”
Rebel’s new photos come after she lost 60 lbs. over the past year, a journey she has been open about with her followers. They also come a few days after she made headlines for breaking up with her boyfriend Jacob Busch. The former lovebirds called it quits just five months after going public with their romance in Sept. 2020.
“Rebel and Jacob didn’t have a blow-out break up,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It just reached its end because they are just in different spots in their life. When they started talking about the future, they thought their future would be together, but they found out fast that they didn’t have similar mindsets on settling down, career goals and all of that. No heartbreak, they are cool with each other. It just ran its course.”