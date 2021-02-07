‘Old’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Sparks An Age Mystery In New Thriller — Watch

M. Night Shyamalan is ready to scare us once again. The first trailer for his new film ‘Old’ was revealed during the 2021 Super Bowl, and it did not disappoint.

If you have a fear of aging, then Old is going to scare the daylights out of you. The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film dropped during the Super Bowl, and now we are very intrigued. The film centers around a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day.

In the trailer, one woman’s little boy was 6 years old in the morning. By the end of the day, he’s an adult. He’s aged in the blink of an eye. A young girl wakes up on the beach, and she’s suddenly older and giving birth to a baby. “I’m scared!” the young woman screams. Later, someone says that they were “chosen” for a reason. Whatever is happening on that beach is not normal. Time is truly the enemy here.

Ahead of the Super Bowl trailer drop, the director teased the trailer on his official Twitter account. Five days before the Super Bowl, M. Night began dropped quick video teasers. “It’s only a matter of time,” the first teaser’s tagline read. Old was written, directed, and produced by the legendary Shyamalan.

The cast for Old is stacked. Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Vicky Krieps, Ken Leung, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell, and, more star in the film. The movie is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peters. Old is set to be released in July 2021.

Old is M. Night Shyamalan’s first film since his 2019 film Glass. The director has helmed some major blockbusters over the years like The Sixth Sense, Signs, and more. He’s currently serving as an executive producer for the Apple TV+ series Servant, which is in the midst of its second season.