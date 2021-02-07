Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Twin In Jeans As They Bundle Up For Cool NYC Stroll — See Pics

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise showed off similar style choices when they both rocked blue jeans during a shopping trip in New York City.

Katie Holmes, 42, and Suri Cruise, 14, looked almost like twins during a recent outing in the Big Apple! The mother and daughter took a stroll in jackets and jeans while shopping and looked like the style icons that they are. Katie chose a dark olive green jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots while Suri wore a powder blue puffer jacket, blue jeans, and similar brown boots.

The cute gals also wore face masks to keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus. The Dawson’s Creek star’s was black and the youngest child of Tom Cruise‘s was white. They also carried blue and pink bags during the outing and Suri held a small warm beverage.

The shopping day comes just a few days after Suri was spotted on a solo outing on Feb. 4. She wore the same blue jacket along with black flared pants and white patterned sneakers. She also had on a patterned face mask and carried a light pink backpack. The teen appeared to have a warm beverage in her hand along with a snack in a white bag.

In addition to her solo outings, Suri’s outings with her doting mom are plenty. The look-alike duo are known for spending a lot of outside quality time together no matter the weather. They also haven’t let the coronavirus stop them from doing their daily routines in NYC while taking the proper precautions.

In the summer of 2020, they were seen rocking similar bohemian-style dresses that flowed as they walked. Katie’s was blue and brown checkered and had quarter sleeves and Suri’s was blue and red with a floral pattern and short ruffled sleeves. They also both wore tan and gold-colored sandals that went perfectly with their outfits of choice and donned blue and pink face masks.

It’s always great seeing Katie and Suri enjoying the outdoors together whenever they can! We look forward to seeing more of their cute outings soon.