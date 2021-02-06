Report

Keith Urban Bravely Defends Wife Nicole Kidman After Man ‘Swats’ Her At Sydney Opera House

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
MEGA
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Australian Open 2019, Day Eleven, Tennis, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 24 Jan 2019
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban hit the beach while enjoying a little couple time during their trip to her native Australia. The couple were seen going for an early swim and emerging from the water hand in hand before drying off and heading out to enjoy the rest of their day. Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban attend the Grand Celebration event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, during the New hotel opening ceremony. During the ceremony in the happy couple watched as Nik Wallenda and his mother Delilah perform their high wire act between the two buildings of the Hard Rock. At times Nichole was seen hiding her eyes in fright as the high wire duo walked the tightrope. When the performance was finished the couple clapped, cheered, and hugged each other as they did throughout the performance. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519548_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban attend the Grand Celebration event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, during the New hotel opening ceremony. During the ceremony in the happy couple watched as Nik Wallenda and his mother Delilah perform their high wire act between the two buildings of the Hard Rock. At times Nichole was seen hiding her eyes in fright as the high wire duo walked the tightrope. When the performance was finished the couple clapped, cheered, and hugged each other as they did throughout the performance. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519548_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Keith Urban reportedly got into an argument with a fellow opera lover when the man ‘swatted’ his wife Nicole Kidman with his program after watching a performance of ‘Merry Widow.’

Keith Urban, 53, stepped in to protect his wife Nicole Kidman, 53, immediately after a man allegedly made an unwelcomed move on her at Sydney Opera House last month. The singer first exchanged words with the man, who was sitting behind him and the actress, after he got annoyed at them for standing up to clap at the end of a performance of Merry Widow, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Although Keith apparently explained that he and Nicole were giving the show a standing ovation to show their appreciation, the man went on to “swat” Nicole with his program, the outlet further reported.

The action reportedly made Keith accuse the man of assaulting the Cold Mountain star and he quickly summoned his security to escort him, Nicole, and Nicole’s mother, Janelle, who was also with them, out of the Opera House. Opera House security then went on to escort the man out, the outlet said.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose at the CMA Awards. (MEGA)

The effects of the incident didn’t end there either. Nicole was reportedly visibly upset by the situation and someone ended up calling the police on the man. Sydney City Police Area Command were called to the Opera House that night after complaints about an argument, police media confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Police have been told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment centre when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken,” NSW Police reportedly told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman, seen here with Keith Urban at a previous event, was reportedly defended by her husband when a man ‘swatted’ her with a program at Sydney Opera House last month. (MEGA)

Once the drama calmed down, Opera Australia boss Lyndon Terracini took both Nicole and Keith to the back of the house and through a safe stage door so they could pose with the show’s star Virgilio Marino. The two looked relaxed while posing with face masks in a photograph that Lyndon shared.

Although standing up at the opera used to be considered rude years ago, times have since changed and it’s now considered less taboo. Nicole and Keith attended the opera after the former completed her mandatory quarantine when she got back to the “Land Down Under” from Ireland, where she was filming Robert Eggers‘ project with Ethan Hawke and Alexander Skarsgard.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Keith and Nicole’s reps about this story but we have yet to receive a response.