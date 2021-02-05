T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Paused By MTV After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Production was halted or on the popular reality series just days after T.I. took to Instagram to deny the allegations about himself and wife Tiny.

VH1 has paused production on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The move was confirmed by the network on Friday, Feb. 5 amidst sexual abuse allegations against T.I., 40, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 45. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information,” VH1 confirmed.an emailed statement to HollywoodLife from VH1 read.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” the network also said. In January, several women — including their former friend Sabrina Peterson — took to social media to share allegations of sexual abuse. Peterson also shared screenshots of message allegedly between her and the hip-hop super couple — which T.I and Tiny swiftly denied.

“So as y’all could probably guess or imagine, it’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired and all of the egregious allegations that’s been tossed around about me and my wife,” the “Jefe” rapper said i in a lengthy eight minute video posted on Jan. 29 via Instagram. He went on to say that women — especially Black women — deserve to be heard.

“Unfortunately right now, it doesn’t matter as much what they can prove you did. It matters what you can prove you didn’t. And that’s just an unfortunate place that our society has made it to. But I wanna be clear about one thing – women who have been victimized deserve to be heard,” he went on. “Black women in particular should be supported, protected, defended and uplifted. However, evil has no gender! … I would never treat a woman the way I treat a threat. That has to be distinguished,” he added.

A representative for T.I. and Tiny also denied the allegations via a statement. “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement, sent to HollywoodLife, read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

HollywoodLife has also reached out to T.I. and Tiny’s representative for a statement about the paused production of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle — which also stars Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, 24, and their youngest daughter Heiress, 4. The show resumed shooting its fourth season in Atlanta, Georgia in December. It originally premiered in 2018.