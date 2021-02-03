Demi Moore, 58, Speaks Out After Being Called ‘Unrecognizable’ At Fendi Fashion Show

Although Demi Moore’s very different look at Paris Fashion Week received a lot of buzz online, she’s focusing on the positive of her experience walking on the Fendi runway.

Demi Moore, 58, simply cannot believe that she walked in a high-fashion runway show during Paris Fashion Week this year. The actress opened Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture show, and reflected on the experience while chatting with Naomi Campbell. “Truly, it didn’t hit me until afterwards,” Demi admitted. “It really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled. i took a moment where I thought….oh my God. I literally just walked a runway with some of the biggest models ever. I literally felt like a little kid.”

Other models who walked in the show included Naomi, Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Demi gushed over how “special” the experience was in her chat with Naomi. “It was very powerful,” she explained. ‘”It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes and more that it was about the full story. It felt very magical and moving. It was extremely memorable.”

The Fendi show did not have an audience due to the coronavirus, but fans all around the world still got to see the looks thanks to photos from the event. After the pics of Demi walking surfaced, many people commented on how different she looked due to the heavily-contoured makeup on her face. The actress’ cheekbones were much more pronounced than usual, as she hit the runway in her black ensemble. However, she rocked minimal makeup during the interview with Naomi, and looked much more like her usual self.

This was clearly a historical moment for Demi, but Naomi also grilled the 58-year-old on another life-changing moment that she’s experienced — appearing without clothes while seven months pregnant on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991. “I understand the impact it had on the world, and on women — our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state,” Demi explained. “It was a moment that I was taking, really, in myself and expressing myself and not trying to be anything other than me. Even though I understood it, I don’t think I’ve been able to always fully live it. That was a moment of recognition that I do think helped move me down the path of being able to step into owning who I am.”

During the shoot, Demi was pregnant with her middle child, Scout Willis, who was born in July 1991. In addition to Scout, she shares two other daughters — Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis — with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. Demi and Bruce remain friendly to this day, despite splitting in in 2000.