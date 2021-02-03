See Pics

Delilah Hamlin, 22, Passionately Kisses Hunky Boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25, While Grabbing Coffee In LA

News Writer & Reporter

Delilah Hamlin was spotted locking lips with her hunky beau Eyal Booker as they gazed into each other’s eyes and smiles while waiting for their coffee outside.

Delilah Hamlin, 22, and her boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25, looked so in love on Feb. 3 when they showed off PDA while getting coffee in Los Angeles. The daughter of Lisa Rinna, 57, was wearing a green sweater over a white tank top and gray pants during the outing and her hunky beau wore a short-sleeved light yellow collared shirt with blue plaid stripes and black pants. They shared a smooch while waiting for their beverage at one point and walked hand in hand as they strolled down a street in the sunny location.

Delilah Hamlin and Eyal Booker sharing a kiss while getting coffee in L.A. (MEGA)

The young couple also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. She went with a white medical-style covering while he went with a dark blue cloth one. The blonde beauty also had some of her hair up and some down as she wore gold hoop earrings. Eyal’s curly locks were also on full display.

Delilah Hamlin and boyfriend Eyal Booker hold hands while walking together. (MEGA)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Delilah and Eyal flaunting PDA during an outing. They were spotted cozying up at a Santa Barbara beach on Jan. 22 and looked incredible. The older sister of Amelia Hamlin, 19, who was also at the beach, wore a mustard yellow string bikini while the former Love Island reality star wore gray and white shorts.

Before that, in Nov. 2020, they were also seen sharing a kiss during a vacation in Mexico. They were lounging by a pool while holding drinks in hand and wearing stylish swimwear, including an orange bikini for Delilah and red swim trunks for Eyal.

Delilah and Eyal were first romantically linked in 2019 and since then, they’ve seemed to be inseparable. Her dad, Harry Hamlin, 69, spoke of his approval for their relationship shortly after they first started dating. “He’s a great guy,” he told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?”