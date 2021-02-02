‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Portwood Is Shocked After Ex Gary Asks Her To Move Onto His Property

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley may currently be feuding in real time, but during the Feb. 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ they were making plans to shack up together.

Gary Shirley had quite the proposition for his ex, Amber Portwood, during the Feb. 2 episode of Teen Mom OG. And to say she was shocked by his offer would be an understatement.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the rise of coronavirus cases in Amber’s hometown of Indianapolis, Gary asked Amber if she’d want to move into a modular home that he’d place on his property. Not only did he say it’d be an opportunity for her to feel safer, but she’d also be closer to their daughter, Leah, as it currently takes her an hour to drive there for visits.

On the next #TeenMomOG, @ItsGaryTime has quite the proposition for @AmberLPortwood… How will she react to his offer? 😬 Find out this Tuesday at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/MGU2fzDtrf — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 31, 2021

Amber’s currently living in a rental property since she’s allowing her ex, Andrew Glennon, and their son, James, to live in the house she purchased. So Gary thought the proposal would help Amber save some money, while also being close to Leah and away from a very populated area amid COVID. She said she’d have to think about it for a bit, before making any decisions, but Gary’s wife Kristina seemed fine with it — as long as there won’t be any “funky business” going on in the middle of the night. And by that, she meant Gary sneaking out and hooking up with Amber.

We’ll have to see how this one plays out. Especially since we now know they’re all fighting in real time over what Gary and Kristin said about Amber during last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and Mackenzie McKee started making moves of their own. The former started pursuing a career in microblading by taking a class and practicing on her mom, while the latter accepted a job opportunity in Florida. Obviously, Mackenzie’s move would take her far away from Josh, but considering their marriage is falling apart, she thought it’d be a good opportunity to spread her wings and see where she lands.

When Bentley makes the big decision to go to therapy, @MaciBookout turns to none other than @TylerBaltierra for advice! The two are connecting in a big way on tonight's #TeenMomOG. 💞 pic.twitter.com/C0NyYzDIkZ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 2, 2021

As for Maci Bookout, she was left heartbroken after Bentley went to a therapy session and the doctor told her that he feels neglected by his dad, Ryan Edwards. Maci wants Bentley and Ryan to go to therapy together, but the therapist said he needs a few solo sessions with Bentley before throwing a session with his dad on him.

And it’s not yet clear whether everyone is even on board with the idea of joint therapy. While Ryan was talking to his wife, Mackenzie, he said it seemed like Maci’s idea and he’s tired of her controlling him or dictating the way he should be parenting. Plus, Ryan’s parents were later seen saying that they refuse to give up on Ryan — even if Bentley wants them to — and they now believe that Maci is “a trigger” for Ryan, so they feel bad for previously pushing him to have a co-parenting relationship with her. (Um, what? They must be sipping Ryan’s Kool-Aid.)

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd learned that Cory Wharton would be participating in another season of The Challenge, so he’ll be gone for 10 weeks. And she wants to wait to tell him and her friends about her new romance with Zach, as she fears they won’t be huge fans of their rekindled relationship.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.