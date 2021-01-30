Faith Hill & Daughter Maggie, 22, Show Off Their Dance Moves In Cute TikTok Video Shared By Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of his ‘crazy girls’, including wife Faith Hill and daughter Maggie, busting some moves with a friend while looking gorgeous.

Tim McGraw, 53, was a proud husband and father on Jan. 30 when he shared a funny video of Faith Hill, 53, and their daughter Maggie, 22, showing off their dance moves. The blonde beauty and her look-alike gal were both wearing black tops and looking great while standing near their friend Georgiana, who also got in on the fun, in the TikTok clip. After doing some arm movements and shaking their hips to music at the same time, all three of the ladies stopped and laughed.

“These crazy girls around here! @faithhill and Maggie joined by her pal Georgiana….Fun stuff,” Tim captioned the clip before his followers quickly commented on it.

“Thanks for bringing a lighter side to life 💕,” one follower responded while another called the clip “such a fun moment.” A third told Faith that she “stole the show” and a fourth exclaimed, “That’s awesome! Maggie looks like her mamma!!!❤️”

Although Faith’s appearance in the new Tik Tok video was quite a surprise, the same can’t be said about Maggie and Georgiana. The two cuties also made headlines on Jan. 28 for showing off their dance moves in a video posted by Faith. They were both wearing sweats and looking as comfortable as could be as they lifted up their arms and took turns flaunting various moves in front of the camera.

“These girls keeping me in the loop. Maggie and Georgiana killin’ it with these Tik Toks!!!!” Faith captioned the post, which got the attention of many fans just like Tim’s did. “Omg I thought that was you faith! 💞” one fan wrote while another kindly wrote, “They both Nailed it Big time. Looks like they are having so much fun.”



When Faith and Maggie are not turning heads with adorable TikTok videos, they’re spending time relaxing on fun vacations. Last month, Maggie along with her sisters, Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 19, all shared pics that showed them enjoying time on a beach in front of palm trees and clear blue water. “Thanks for the marg,” Maggie wrote while also tagging Gracie in the caption for one of her pics, which showed her taking a sip of a drink.

We look forward to seeing more fun moments from Faith, Tim, and their girls as the new year continues!