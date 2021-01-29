‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Preview: Andrea Cries As Amanda Talks About Their ‘Separate Lives’

Andrea gets emotional when Amanda is adamant about having ‘separate lives’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Little Women: Atlanta.’ Andrea feels like she’s losing her ‘best friend.’

Things have not been easy for Andrea, especially with her sister, Amanda. “I’ve been feeling really lost since Amanda told me she wants to go solo,” Andrea says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 29 episode of Little Women: Atlanta. “She’s always been the one with all the answers, and it feels like I’m losing my best friend.”

Andrea invites Amanda over to help her put together a dresser. She just wants to hang out with Amanda and spend quality time with her. “I really do miss my twin sister,” Andrea admits. She decides to bring up what Amanda said at the reunion since they haven’t seen each other since then.

“I wasn’t trying to make you feel any way or anything like that. You have to see where I’m coming from, you know? I’m married now and my responsibility is Jordan,” Amanda explains.

She continues: “I just feel like I’ve put off a lot of things and I’ve been through it all with you with your relationship, everything that you go through with him and everything. I just feel like you should understand. Like I said, we have our own separate lives.” As Amanda tells Andrea all of this, Andrea has tears in her eyes.

Little Women: Atlanta kicked off 2021 with a two-hour special that included a tribute to cast member Minnie. Minnie died in April 2020 from injuries she sustained in a car crash. The season will follow Minnie, Ms. Juicy, the Tiny Twinz, Abira, and Monie as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene.

Starting on January 29, the series will premiere 90-minute supersized episodes at 9 p.m. ET every Friday night on Lifetime, followed by the all-new after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by The Real’s Loni Love.