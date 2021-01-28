Pam Anderson & Dan Hayhurst Are ‘Yin & Yang’, Her Wedding Stylist Reveals: She’s Her ‘True Self’ With Him

Pamela Anderson’s new husband, Dan Hayhurst, is ‘amazing,’ her wedding stylist tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. The Vancouver-based bodyguard loves his new wife for her ‘true self.’

Pamela Anderson‘s Christmas Eve wedding was truly magical, and not just because of the stunning location or decor. The actress, 53, had the absolutely perfect man waiting for her at the end of the aisle! Pamela’s wedding stylist, Janet Adrienne Ross, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that the Baywatch star’s new husband, Dan Hayhurst is simply “amazing.”

“They are very yin and yang. They just click and merge together,” Janet, a Vancouver-based wardrobe stylist gushed. “Dan allows Pamela to slow down. She’s a creator, and he’s a builder. He’s very down to earth. I love Dan because he’s just so real. He just says it straight up. He’s so transparent, he’ll tell you exactly the way he thinks.”

And he thinks that Pamela’s incredible! Dan and Pamela got together in early 2020, shortly after her split from Jon Peters. Though he’s a builder by trade, the handsome Vancouver Island native also serves as Pamela’s bodyguard. Being thrust together 24/7 during the pandemic and quarantine sparked a romance between the lovebirds. By the end of the year, they decided to make it official with a private wedding at her gorgeous Vancouver Island home.

Pamela said it herself when announcing her marriage news on January 27. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told Daily Mail. “This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years. I am in love.” Janet couldn’t agree more, that Dan’s love for Pamela is sweet and pure. “He is amazing. And he loves Pamela, not ‘Pamela Anderson.’ He doesn’t care at all about the Hollywood stuff,” she said. “She seeks truth… she can feel safe being her true self” around Dan, Janet added. The happy newlyweds clicked over their shared interest, including animal rights activism.

Pamela, a famously vegan PETA advocate, brought Dan with her while volunteering at the nearby RASTA animal sanctuary and he went above and beyond by using his construction skills. The man even built the animals a new barn. Janet, who also volunteers at the sanctuary with her sister, raved about Dan’s dedication to the cause. “He’s there in the pouring rain in the cold working. It’s hard work. He’s there on his own. He offered, he volunteered,” she said, adding that their shared “values” made Dan and Pamela “the people of each other’s dreams.”

It’s no wonder that Janet helped Pamela transform into a princess for the beginning of her fairytale marriage. Rather than the typical white gown, Pamela dazzled in a “Cinderella blue” skirt, white Valentino veil, and a vintage champagne satin top from the 1940s. “The tulle skirt was a dusty blue, the color of the water. Because Pamela is all about nature and her home is right on the water so we wanted to bring that out,” Janet explained. Pamela also wore a “Cinderella blue” corset made from repurposed antique ribbons.

“It’s a beautiful love story. [Pamela] found a Canadian man and they are living a very simple life,” Janet said. “She goes in his big pickup truck, they work on the land, they’ve got their two dogs, they’re just like a normal couple. I’m very, very happy for her. This is truly a love story and without pretense.”