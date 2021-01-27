Ray J Looking To Recreate ‘Magical’ Sex Tape Moments With ‘Kim Kardashian Look-Alike’ On OnlyFans

Ray J is ‘all about nostalgia’ and is therefore casting a doppelgänger of his ex, Kim Kardashian, for a future OnlyFans account, a source reveals. There’ll be cameos from ‘other celebrities’ too, the insider claims.

“Ray J is launching an OnlyFans account and he’s going to bring on a Kim Kardashian look-a-like to spruce things up and recreate some fun moments,” a source close to the “Sexy Can I” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Without giving too much away, our insider elaborates that these moments will be “magical” too, more than 13 years after Ray J and Kim’s sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar was leaked in 2007. The tape was filmed while the exes were vacationing in Mexico in 2002.

Although Kim’s reportedly inspiring this upcoming OnlyFans content, Ray J “doesn’t care at all what Kim thinks about this,” according to our source. “He’s just doing his own thing and thinks it’ll blow up.”

So, why is Ray J looking back at his relationship with Kim? “He’s all about nostalgia so he feels like bringing it back, because why not?,” our source explains. “He has no plans to tell Kim about what he’s doing, either.” Kim’s doppelgänger won’t be the only person making a cameo on Ray J’s future OnlyFans, either, our insider claims.

“He’ll probably collaborate with other celebrities on there, so you’ll see some fun collaborations down the line,” our source says. This is no surprise, considering that Ray J is signed to Unruly Agency, an elite influencer marketing group that represents famous influencers, models and other talent, which also runs the OnlyFans accounts of stars like Tana Mongeau and Daisy Keech. Our source did not specify who these “other celebrities” were, though; HollywoodLife has also reached out to Ray J’s rep.

Kim admitted that she “felt humiliated” about the sex tape’s leak while talking about it in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2012, and again denied speculation that she secretly put the sex tape out herself. “Why would anyone put that humiliation on their family like that?,” Kim asked as a rhetorical question during the interview. Kim originally sued the distributor of the sex tape, Vivid Entertainment, but eventually dropped the lawsuit for a money settlement.

Nowadays, though, Kim and Ray J are going through their own respective relationship dramas. Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love in Sept. 2020, while multiple reports of marital troubles between Kim and her husband of six years, Kanye West, have surfaced since Jan. 2021.