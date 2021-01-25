Trey Songz Reportedly Arrested After Run-In With A Police Officer At KC Chiefs Game

Trey Songz was reportedly arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer at the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bills on Jan. 24. The singer’s messy run-in with police was caught on camera.

Trey Songz (née Tremaine Aldon Neverson) was arrested at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri while attending the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. “A physical altercation that occurred during the game yesterday at Arrowhead Stadium is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” a representative at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HollywoodLife. “The investigation will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

The 36-year-old singer was reportedly arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer after getting into a physical altercation — which was filmed by fans in the stadium. Trey is currently on a 24-hour hold and will likely be released in the evening of January 25, TMZ, which was first to publish the news, reports. Songz’s representatives had “no comment” when HollywoodLife reached out.

The exact details of why and how the incident started are unclear. Though, one eye-witness told TMZ that things escalated when fans began heckling Trey in his seat, to which the singer asked the hecklers to chill out, according to the witness. — That’s when a police officer reportedly approached Trey, and without warning, went after him, TMZ reports. The witness noted that Trey was completely caught off guard when the officer allegedly became physical, and therefore began to defend himself. Additionally, the outlet alleges Trey punched the officer and put the officer in a headlock before more police and security guards showed up and separated the two.

Throughout the video footage, fans can be heard yelling for the officer to “get off” the singer. One unnamed person in the background can be heard claiming Trey “didn’t do anything wrong.” For his part, Trey has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Ahead of the drama, Trey shared a number of videos to Instagram Stories from his seat in Arrowhead Stadium. The singer, who’s a Chiefs fan, attended the game with a group of friends and traveled to Missouri via private jet.