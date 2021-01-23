Iggy Azalea Channels ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ With Purple Crop Top & Matching Skirt — See Pic

Iggy Azalea has stunned in her latest snap! The rapper rocked a one-shouldered purple crop top and matching skirt with a major split.

Iggy Azalea totally channeled I Dream Of Jeannie with her latest outfit. The Australian rapper, 30, took to Instagram on January 23 to share a snap of herself posing beside a cream column on a balcony. “Kinda sorta obsessed with this dress from [Fashion Nova],” the “Fancy” rapper captioned the post. Iggy rocked a one-shouldered, long sleeved crop top in a deep purple color, along with a matching skirt which featured a major, waist-high split.

She slicked her blonde tresses back into a high ponytail, leaving two strands hanging at the front to frame her face. She also accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings, and showed off her pointy cream nails. Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent memory that Iggy has stunned in a gorgeous ‘fit. Just a few days prior, she posed in a navy blue, satin crop top, which featured an open back and was held together by thin ties. She completed the look with low rise jeans.

When she isn’t posting stunning snaps of herself, Iggy is updating her millions of fans on her baby son Onyx. She took to her Instagram Story on January 21 to share a series of snaps of her little boy — and proved he’s growing up so quickly. The first pic was a throwback of the little tot laying on his back on a play mat. “Onyx was so small in this pic how is he already a big a** kid now days. It goes so fast,” she captioned the cute photo, which showed him wearing an orange bib. Next up was a blurry selfie of the mother-son duo, which was captioned, “I tried to get a picture yesterday & this was all he’d stay still for … like.”

2021 appears to be a fresh beginning for the rapper, who endured a very public breakup from Onyx’s dad, Playboi Carti just a few months ago. She’s determined to make the most of this year, a source close to the “Fancy” hitmaker told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Iggy is on a mission to make 2021 her year for a big transformation. Not so much in terms of a physical makeover, but after everything that happened in 2020 with her relationship and now that she’s looking better than ever, she’s determined to improve all aspects of her life,” the source revealed.