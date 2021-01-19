Natalie Portman, 39, Gives Adorable Daughter Amalia, 3, A Piggyback Ride On Stroll With Husband

Giddy up! Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, treated their kids to a fun-filled day of surf lessons, birthday parties, and – in the case of young Amalia – a sweet piggyback ride.

Forget calling it a “piggyback ride.” Natalie Portman’s 3-year-old daughter Amalia looked more like a koala while riding on the back of her famous mom while out and about in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 17. Natalie, 39, who’s in Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder, was joined by her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 43, and their 9-year-old son, Aleph, for a day of adventure. The family first visited a birthday party in the city, then to another in a park before finishing the day on the beach, per Backgrid. There, Natalie took Aleph out for a surfing lesson. After such a busy day, it wouldn’t be surprising if Natalie was the one who needed a piggyback ride back to her bed.

This outing comes after Natalie was spotted taking Amalia out for a walk on Jan. 7. The Black Swan actress was seen in a pair of denim shorts, a baby blue t-shirt, and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She also opted to wear a facemask. Though the number of COVID-19 cases in Australia is minuscule compared to that of the United States, they are on the rise, per Reuters, so it seems Natalie didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks.

Since it’s summertime in Australia (with temperatures reaching in the mid-to-high 80s F), Natalie has been enjoying a prolonged shorts-season. During the pre-production phase of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actress was spotted going for a solo stroll. During this walkabout, she rocked a pair of ripped jean shorts (affectionately called “Daisy Dukes,” though they weren’t technically cutoffs). The outfit allowed her legs to take in the Australian sun and give her a tan worthy of her costar, Chris Hemsworth. Natalie also took in some of the surf and sand in Australia, wearing a high-waisted bikini during this beach trip.

In September, Natalie arrived in Australia to begin work on the fourth Thor movie, the follow-up to the well-received Thor: Ragnarok. This time around, Natalie will reprise her role of astrophysicist Jane Foster, in which she’ll reportedly take on the mantle of Thor (similar to how Jane became the God of Thunder in the Marvel comic line). Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie. They will go up against Christian Bale, who has been cast as the villainous Gorr The God Butcher.