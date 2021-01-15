‘HSMTMTS’s Joshua Bassett Hospitalized With ‘Worst Pain’ Of His Life Amid Mystery Illness — Watch

Fresh off dropping song ‘Lie Lie Lie’ from his debut EP, the 20-year-old actor ended up in the hospital for an emergency surgery.

We’re sending our best wishes to Joshua Bassett. The High School Musical: The Musical – The Series actor took to Instagram to confirm he was hospitalize for an unidentified illness on Thursday, Jan. 14 — the same day his single “Lie Lie Lie” was released. “welp… not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day… the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.),” the 20-year-old actor began his post, captioning a short video of him in a hospital bed and blue gown.

“after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep,” he explained to his two million followers, confirming he received surgery due to his condition. “after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital,” he wrote. In the short video, Joshua flashes a peace sign and laughs at the camera as the person filming says, “Hey Josh, you’ve got this.” An identification band could be seen around his arm along with an oxygen mask and other cords to check his vitals.

The Oceanside, California native went on to thank his fans and healthcare professionals. “i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! much love to all!” he wrote, signing off Joshy. “p.s.the doctors here are the sweetest, most professional people in the [world]. they’ve made me feel very safe!” he posted at the end of his message, adding, “according to the doc, i now have the medal for “the sickest patient in the hospital.” how cool!!!”

“Praying for comfort and healing,” one fan wrote in the comments as others also expressed their love and support. “hope you get well soon…the song is amazing,” and “Please take care of yourself a lot, I encourage you, you are very strong I love you very much” others wrote.

Joshua shot to stardom after appearing in the popular Disney+ series, which is a spinoff of the 2000s cult classic that included Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and more. High School Musical: The Musical – The Series debuted on the streaming platform in Nov. 2019. He confirmed he was dropping his self-titled EP in “early 2021” on Good Morning America on Dec. 11, noting that he was “very, very excited” about the news. “Exciting things!” he also wrote in his caption. The first single from the project, “Lie Lie Lie,” is now streaming along with the newly released video.

Joshua channels Palm Springs in the ’70s inspired desert video, as he sings while driving a vintage car. “You can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie/Go ahead and try try try try try/It won’t work this time, time, time, time, time/Kiss your ass goodbye, bye, bye, bye, bye,” he triumphantly sings to a cheating lover on the catchy chorus.