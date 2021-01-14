Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In Sexy Emerald Swimsuit While On The Beach With A-Rod — Pics

In newly surfaced photos from Jennifer Lopez’s Turks and Caicos getaway, the performer took a sexy stroll on the beach in her Norma Kamali emerald swimsuit.

If Jennifer Lopez had any fitness resolutions for 2021, it looks like she has already accomplished them. The 51-year-old actress and performer looked like a beach goddess in new photos that showed J.Lo walking down a sandy shore amid her Turks and Caicos vacation last week, which surfaced on Jan. 14 — you can see them here. Although no one was pictured around her, J.Lo was still dressed to impress in a plunging Norma Kamali swimsuit in a gorgeous emerald color.

It was the very same swimsuit that J.Lo wore for a standup paddle boarding session in the Atlantic Ocean amid the vacation, which she posted a photo of on Jan. 11. By then, J.Lo was already back home in Miami, since she also included a photo of herself bundled up in a puffer jacket from the new North Face x Gucci collaboration — far from a sunny beach. “How last week started [arrow] how it’s going this week,” J.Lo mournfully captioned the photos.

Of course, J.Lo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, also tagged along for the trip. He updated his own Instagram page with vacation snaps, including a photo of himself with J.Lo and the Chicago White Sox‘s former pitcher, Nick Silva. “Three’s company [laughing emojis] Shabbat shalom! Hope you have a safe, healthy weekend,” A-Rod captioned the post on Jan. 8, which you can see below.

Sadly for J.Lo and A-Rod, this little getaway wasn’t a honeymoon. After A-Rod proposed in March of 2019, they have yet to tie the knot nearly two years later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all,” J.Lo told Andy Cohen on Dec. 2020 episode of his SiriusXM show. She continued, “So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we just started kind of like, and we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, we gotta cancel it. So we, we canceled it.”