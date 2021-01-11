Tana Mongeau Licks Model Charlotte D’Alessio In Sexy Pics 1 Year After Jake Paul Split

Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio set Instagram on fire with a trio of PDA photos on Jan. 10. The YouTuber and model, who wore silk mini dresses, are pictured straddling one another while touching tongues.

More than friends? Fans are questioning the relationship status of Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio after they looked very cozy on Instagram (SEEN HERE) on Sunday night. The 22-year-old YouTube sensation shared a collage of PDA photos with the model (also 22) with the uncensored captioned: “i actually cant keep my tongue in my mouth i think it’s her fault.”

In the photos, which appear to have been snapped at a party, Tana and Charlotte are laughing while lounging together. The first snap shows the two holding each other as Tana’s tongue is out and Charlotte’s biting her lip. The second shows the pair with their tongues out, and the third photo displays Tana with her tongue in Charlotte’s mouth. Many fans and internet personalities alike, including Scotty Sire and Hana Giraldo, acknowledged the racy latter snap.

Meanwhile, Charlotte shared her thoughts in the comments, writing, “TANA [sic] i would die 4 u.” She added a broken heart and crying face emojis. In a followup comment, Charlotte left a diamond ring emoji.

Tana and Charlotte’s friendship began at a party that took place at Tana’s ex-girlfriend ‘s home. It’s unclear which ex of Tana’s threw the bash and when, but the YouTuber elaborated on their first meeting during an appearance on Charlotte’s Between Good and Evil podcast

“I met you at my ex-girlfriend’s house and I’ll never forget it because we were black-out drunk and I was like this b**ch and I will be best friends,” Tana said during the December 11 interview. Charlotte recalled, “I actually remember it because I don’t watch that much YouTube… but I’ve seen your videos… I remember being like this girl’s content is f**king cool, she’s funny,” she said, adding, “You were cool and I was like, I like this girl.”

Back in November of 2020, Tana and Charlotte even shared a flirty exchange on Twitter when the model tweeted, “u have ONE hot dream about someone & now you’re actually into them ? hate this.” Tana replied, “praying it was me,” to which Charlotte wrote, “im already into u Tana.”