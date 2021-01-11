Tana Mongeau Licks Model Charlotte D’Alessio In Sexy Pics 1 Year After Jake Paul Split
Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio set Instagram on fire with a trio of PDA photos on Jan. 10. The YouTuber and model, who wore silk mini dresses, are pictured straddling one another while touching tongues.
More than friends? Fans are questioning the relationship status of Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio after they looked very cozy on Instagram (SEEN HERE) on Sunday night. The 22-year-old YouTube sensation shared a collage of PDA photos with the model (also 22) with the uncensored captioned: “i actually cant keep my tongue in my mouth i think it’s her fault.”
In the photos, which appear to have been snapped at a party, Tana and Charlotte are laughing while lounging together. The first snap shows the two holding each other as Tana’s tongue is out and Charlotte’s biting her lip. The second shows the pair with their tongues out, and the third photo displays Tana with her tongue in Charlotte’s mouth. Many fans and internet personalities alike, including Scotty Sire and Hana Giraldo, acknowledged the racy latter snap.
Tana’s PDA with Charlotte comes nearly one year to the date that she announced she was taking a break from husband Jake Paul. After getting engaged and tying the knot in Las Vegas — a series of events spanned a matter of weeks between June and July of 2019 — the pair revealed they were entering 2020 apart.
“Ok i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f–k… i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives…,” Tana announced to her five million Instagram followers on January 2 (2020). She shared the message alongside a cozy selfie of the couple and a dog.
Tana insisted that she “made a best friend for life” and “found someone to do life with when no one understood [her].” She continued, “Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”