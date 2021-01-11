See Pics

Tana Mongeau Licks Model Charlotte D’Alessio In Sexy Pics 1 Year After Jake Paul Split

Tana Mongeau & Charlotte D'Alessio
AP
Tana MongeauFashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 May 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Tana Mongeau and her rumored new “Too Hot To Handle” girlfriend Francesca Farago enjoy another hot date night along with friends Cole Carrigan and others at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. The “Two Hot To Handle” Star Francesca just broke up with her boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, a month ago, but seems to have found a new love interest in Tana. The two were inseparable as they walked out of the restaurant with their hands clinched tightly holding each other. The two were fashionably dressed as Tana showed off her toned abs and cleavage in a black leather bra paired with black leather pants, a black crocodile print jacket, and red/black/white Jordan 1’s sneakers. Francesca donned a gray Balenciaga shirt with tight black shorts that showed off her toned sleek legs and black clog heels. Both wore face masks although Tana’s mask was under her cheek. Tana also got a lil frisky as she just couldn’t let go of her girlfriend while hugging her from the back side. When asked about their relationship, Tana smiled and got in the back seat with her new beau. Pictured: Tana Mongeau, Francesca Farago BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Tana Mongeau and her rumored new “Too Hot To Handle” girlfriend Francesca Farago enjoy another hot date night along with friends Cole Carrigan and others at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. The “Two Hot To Handle” Star Francesca just broke up with her boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, a month ago, but seems to have found a new love interest in Tana. The two were inseparable as they walked out of the restaurant with their hands clinched tightly holding each other. The two were fashionably dressed as Tana showed off her toned abs and cleavage in a black leather bra paired with black leather pants, a black crocodile print jacket, and red/black/white Jordan 1’s sneakers. Francesca donned a gray Balenciaga shirt with tight black shorts that showed off her toned sleek legs and black clog heels. Both wore face masks although Tana’s mask was under her cheek. Tana also got a lil frisky as she just couldn’t let go of her girlfriend while hugging her from the backside. When asked about their relationship, Tana smiled and got in the back seat with her new beau. Pictured: Tana Mongeau, Francesca Farago BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Famous Youtuber Jake Paul and his wife Tana Mongeau are spotted together after announcing on Instagram that they were taking a break from their open marriage. Pictured: Tana Mongeau,Jake Paul Ref: SPL5138941 080120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: KingJosh / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Editor

Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio set Instagram on fire with a trio of PDA photos on Jan. 10. The YouTuber and model, who wore silk mini dresses, are pictured straddling one another while touching tongues.

More than friends? Fans are questioning the relationship status of Tana Mongeau and Charlotte D’Alessio after they looked very cozy on Instagram (SEEN HERE) on Sunday night. The 22-year-old YouTube sensation shared a collage of PDA photos with the model (also 22) with the uncensored captioned: “i actually cant keep my tongue in my mouth i think it’s her fault.” 

Tana Mongeau & Charlotte D'Alessio
Tana Mongeau & Charlotte D’Alessio. (Photo credit: AP)

In the photos, which appear to have been snapped at a party, Tana and Charlotte are  laughing while lounging together. The first snap shows the two holding each other as Tana’s tongue is out and Charlotte’s biting her lip. The second shows the pair with their tongues out, and the third photo displays Tana with her tongue in Charlotte’s mouth. Many fans and internet personalities alike, including Scotty Sire and Hana Giraldo, acknowledged the racy latter snap.

Meanwhile, Charlotte shared her thoughts in the comments, writing, “TANA [sic] i would die 4 u.” She added a broken heart and crying face emojis. In a followup comment, Charlotte left a diamond ring emoji. 
Tana and Charlotte’s friendship began at a party that took place at Tana’s ex-girlfriend‘s home. It’s unclear which ex of Tana’s threw the bash and when, but the YouTuber elaborated on their first meeting during an appearance on Charlotte’s Between Good and Evil podcast.
“I met you at my ex-girlfriend’s house and I’ll never forget it because we were black-out drunk and I was like this b**ch and I will be best friends,” Tana said during the December 11 interview. Charlotte recalled, “I actually remember it because I don’t watch that much YouTube… but I’ve seen your videos… I remember being like this girl’s content is f**king cool, she’s funny,” she said, adding, “You were cool and I was like, I like this girl.”
Back in November of 2020, Tana and Charlotte even shared a flirty exchange on Twitter when the model tweeted, “u have ONE hot dream about someone & now you’re actually into them ? hate this.” Tana replied, “praying it was me,” to which Charlotte wrote, “im already into u Tana.”
Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul
Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul on the red carpet. (Photo credit: Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx)

Tana’s PDA with Charlotte comes nearly one year to the date that she announced she was taking a break from husband Jake Paul. After getting engaged and tying the knot in Las Vegas — a series of events spanned a matter of weeks between June and July of 2019 — the pair revealed they were entering 2020 apart.

“Ok i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f–k… i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives…,” Tana announced to her five million Instagram followers on January 2 (2020). She shared the message alongside a cozy selfie of the couple and a dog.

Tana insisted that she “made a best friend for life” and “found someone to do life with when no one understood [her].” She continued, “Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”