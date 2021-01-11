‘Alien’ Star Sigourney Weaver, 71, & Look-Alike Daughter, Charlotte, 30, Hit The Beach in One-Piece Swimsuits

Sigourney Weaver and her daughter, Charlotte, soaked up the sun, took a dip in the ocean and more in Malibu on Sunday. See the pics of the mother-daughter pair!

It was a perfect day to have some fun in the sun for Sigourney Weaver and her daughter Charlotte on January 10. The mother-daughter pair was spotted in Malibu on Sunday, where they enjoyed taking a dip in the ocean and relaxing and drying off on land. The Alien star and three-time Oscar nominee, 71, fashioned a dark one-piece swimsuit with a blue wetsuit over top.

Sigourney’s 30-year-old daughter looked so much like her mom, rocking a burnt orange one-piece with a plunging neckline. Charlotte and Sigourney even showed off their incredibly similar haircuts, which were highlighted when they stepped into the ocean and took a breather on the sand. The pair looked like they had a grand time, and Sigourney’s husband, Charlotte’s father Jim Simpson, 64, even joined the ladies for some fun!

It’s very rare that Sigourney and her entire family is photographed during some downtime like they were over the weekend. The actress is incredibly professional and always so dedicated to her work, rarely discussing her marriage of 36 years. But for longtime fans of the Avatar actress, it was so fun to see that even Sigourney enjoys a fun day at the beach with her loved ones!

While Sigourney has been quite reticent to divulge details of her personal life, there have been rare moments where she’s completely gushed about her daughter. “My daughter Charlotte is absolutely the most important thing to me,” the actress told The Guardian in April 2010. “My family comes first and I’m so grateful to them that they let me go off and make films. But, you know, I find it very difficult to leave them. I hate it,” Sigourney admitted.

“I have had therapy and found it helpful in dealing with the guilt I’ve felt about leaving them. Going to New Zealand to make Avatar when my daughter was applying to colleges almost killed me.” But at the end of the day, even Sigourney feels confident in having “no regrets” about her work/life balance. Sigourney and Jim conceived Charlotte through IVF, and welcomed her into the world in 1990. They’ve attended some events together, but with Jim working as a stage director and Charlotte paving her own road, it is rare to find these casual moments between the three. After an incredible, decades-long career, Sigourney has consistently proven how to cultivate a brilliant, successful profession life and maintain the strongest bonds with her family!