See Pics

Tyra Banks, 46, Channels Jennifer Lopez, 51, In Look-Alike Versace Dress On ‘DWTS’ — Pics

Tyra Banks Jennifer Lopez
ABC/AP Images
DANCING WITH THE STARS - ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" stars Tyra Banks. (ABC/Laretta Houston)
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Icons Night" - Honoring their favorite musical icons, seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance to the famous artists' songs and face elimination as they compete for this season's ninth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TYRA BANKS
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Icons Night" - Honoring their favorite musical icons, seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance to the famous artists' songs and face elimination as they compete for this season's ninth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CHERYL BURKE, AJ MCLEAN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Double Elimination Night - Use Your Vote!" - As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CHRISHELL STAUSE, GLEB SAVCHENKO View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Tyra Banks honored one of her icons during Icons Night on ‘DWTS’ and slayed in a gown that looked almost exactly like Jennifer Lopez’s legendary green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys.

Tyra Banks, 46, channeled Jennifer Lopez, 51, in the most iconic way during the Nov. 9 episode of Dancing With the Stars. She walked out into the ballroom in a printed dress that was nearly identical to Jennifer’s iconic Versace dress that she wore to the Grammys in 2000. Her grand entrance — to J.Lo’s hit “Jenny from the Block” — could have easily been a Versace runway.

Tyra Banks Jennifer Lopez
Tyra Banks paid homage to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress. (ABC/AP Images)

Tyra’s dress did have a few noticeable changes from Jennifer’s iconic printed dress. For one, Tyra’s outfit did not have as much of a plunging neckline as the original dress. Jennifer made a jaw-dropping fashion statement when she walked the Grammys red carpet in that dress that had a neckline that plunged past her navel.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks’ version of J.Lo’s iconic Grammys dress. (ABC)

Tyra’s version of the Versace dress did not have a sheer element, but the silk chiffon dress did have a very high slit that showed off Tyra’s legs as she strutted her stuff in her catwalk entrance. Tyra topped off her look with a voluminous half-up, half-down high ponytail. Later on in the night, Tyra changed out of the look-alike Grammys dress and paid homage to Nicki Minaj, 37, by donning a pink wig and a silver outfit similar to one the rapper’s worn in the past.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks made a grand entrance and honored Jennifer Lopez on Icons Night. (ABC)

J.Lo changed the fashion game when she debuted the one-of-a-kind Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys. The singer/actress extraordinaire is widely known for inspiring Google image search because everyone at the time wanted to see more pictures of this truly iconic moment!

Jennifer made her official runway debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2019 wearing a replica of her green Versace dress. The replica featured that jaw-dropping plunging neckline just like the original gown. As expected, Jennifer slayed the runway and proved she’s still got it 20 years later.