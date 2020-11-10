See Pics

Tayshia Adams Sparkles In Sexy Sequined Dress To Meet Her Suitors On ‘The Bachelorette’

THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Deputy Editor of New York City

She’s arrived! Tayshia Adams looked beyond stunning in a sequined, backless dress for her debut on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Tayshia Adams will officially begin her journey toward finding love on the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette. After Clare Crawley’s departure last week, Tayshia stepped out of a limo to make her big entrance as the replacement Bachelorette. She looked drop dead gorgeous in an olive green dress, which was covered in sequins and featured a halter neckline. The dress dipped low down Tayshia’s back, which showed some skin on the sides, as well.

Tayshia Adams looks stunning on her first night of filming ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

The episode ended quite abruptly after Tayshia’s arrival, so we’ll get to see plenty more of her in this sexy look on Nov. 10. Tayshia will meet the 16 men who Clare dumped (so she could get engaged to Dale Moss), along with four new men who will be joining the cast. She’ll also go on a group date, as well as a one-on-one with Brendan Moraiswho she appears to connect with during her first night.

Tayshia has had quite a journey in Bachelor Nation so far. Viewers first got to know her on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She made it all the way to the final three, but was dumped after her fantasy suite date. Colton decided that he only wanted to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph at that point, so he broke up with Tayshia and the other remaining finalist, Hannah Godwin.

Tayshia Adams looks flawless in her sequined dress on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

That summer, Tayshia appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. She began a relationship with John Paul Jones, but ended things with him before filming was over. However, afterward, she had a change of heart and they were back together by the reunion show in Sept. 2019. Things eventually fizzled out, though, and Tayshia and JPJ split for good.

As for Clare and Dale — they’re thriving now that they can finally be public with their love! Despite getting engaged after less than two weeks of knowing each other, Clare and Dale are going strong three months after the proposal. Since their engagement aired on Nov. 5, they’ve visited each other’s hometowns and have continued to get to know one another.