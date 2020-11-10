Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her 50 Lb. Weight Loss In A Little Black Dress For New Facebook Portal Ad — Watch

Rebel Wilson showed off her fit figure in a series of holiday-themed ads for the Facebook Portal that’ll make you giggle!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is the newest star of Facebook Portal’s commercials! The Pitch Perfect actress appeared in a series of ads for the smart video calling device — which you can currently grab on Amazon for $177 — which were uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 9. One of them was titled “Baking with Rebel Wilson,” in which the video’s fit star demonstrated how she makes her “holiday rolls” during a group call.

For her baking demonstration, Rebel wore a slimming black dress perfect for a holiday party, which she layered with a red baking apron. This included getting angry with the dough, which Rebel pretended was her ex-boyfriend — you can see what we mean by watching the hilarious ad above!

Rebel acted out even more holiday-related scenarios for the video ads. The Australian comedian dressed up in the same sizzling black dress for “Glamming with Rebel Wilson,” and swapped out the dress for a sparkly green jumper for “Decorating with Rebel Wilson.” Rebel even tried out Portal’s AR (augmented reality) masks, which allowed her to transform into an alien and try on a cat hat.

Rebel has undergone a fitness transformation throughout 2020, and stated in May that she was aiming to drop to 75 kilograms (or 165 pounds). “I’ll be honest with you guys—with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year,” Rebel told fans in a since-deleted message. By October, Rebel revealed that she was only three kilograms — or six pounds — from reaching that number.

Whether she’s taking horseback riding lessons or hiking through an abandoned zoo, Rebel finds all kinds of fun ways to stay in shape. She also has a workout buddy, her new boyfriend Jacob Busch! The couple made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24, and have been closer than ever since.

“Things are still going really well between Jacob and Rebel,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in the beginning of November. “They do almost everything together, so that’ll probably include the holidays. They are together all of the time.” No wonder Rebel’s smile was so bright in the commercials above!