Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 9, Models Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Collection After Surprise Package Is Sent To Them

Mariah Carey had help from daughter Monroe while unboxing Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection on Nov. 9! She shared a cute clip of ‘Roe Roe’ donning pieces from the new drop!

Mariah Carey‘s got a little fashionista on her hands! The singer’s 9-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon showed off her modeling skills in a new clip Mariah shared to Instagram on Monday. The Meaning of Mariah Carey author, 50, was one of the few stars gifted with Beyonce‘s latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which dropped in late October. And, instead of wearing the clothes herself, Mariah let her “diva” daughter put on her own fashion show.

“Thank you @beyonce, we love you! xoxo Roe Roe Diva,” Mariah wrote alongside the clip, which showed Monroe rocking a number of Bey’s colorful Ivy Park pieces. At the end of the video, Monroe sweetly adds, “Thank you Beyonce, we love the ensembles!”

The outdoor clip opens with Monroe lounging in black silk “M” robe, while reading her mom’s September-released memoir. She opens the book to a page that shows a past photo of her with President Barack Obama. “That’s when I was a baby,” Monroe says of the timeless moment when Obama made her “laugh.”

Beyonce for Adidas x IVY PARK
Beyonce modeling her latest Adidas x IVY PARK collection in 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

She goes on to explore Bey’s collection and says, “Woah! This is awesome!,” in reference to the Ivy Park packaging trunk. The large case features a portrait of a colorful skyline and a field of flowers on its front. — The same setting in which Beyonce posed in front of for the collection’s campaign photos.

Monroe models a few pieces from the collection in the clip, including Bey’s pastel blue and neon green transparent trench coats, her bright green Adidas sneakers, and a red hooded sweatshirt. Monroe danced around to her mom’s hit, “Fantasy” (the remix, featuring O.D.B). The pieces were all too big on the 9-year-old since the package was meant for Mariah. Nonetheless, Monroe has never looked cuter!

Mariah Carey & Monroe
Mariah Carey & daughter Monroe Cannon at the Kid’s Choice Awards in March 2018. (Photo credit: AP)

Other stars who were gifted the exclusive collection by Bey include: Kerry Washington, Kehlani, Marsai Martin and Chloe x Halle. The collection, Drip 2, marks Beyonce’s second with Adidas.