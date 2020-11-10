Khloe Kardashian Reveals Plans For KarJenner Xmas Party After Backlash Over Kendall & Kim’s Birthdays

Despite criticism for holding gatherings on Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s birthdays, the KarJenners are still planning a version of their annual Christmas Eve bash.

Khloe Kardashian engaged with fans during a long Q&A session on Twitter on Nov. 9. One fan inquired about Khloe’s family’s plans for Christmas Eve this year, as coronavirus restrictions and protocols remain in place. “I think it will have to be way smaller obviously,” Khloe replied. “And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

This reveal comes after two major KarJenner events, which received a lot of backlash on social media. First, Kim Kardashian flew a big group of her closest friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday in October. Then, Kendall Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday with a huge Halloween party on Oct. 31. Videos from the event made it clear that masks were not worn inside, and social distancing guidelines were not followed.

However, the family has defended their decisions to celebrate in the ways that they feel are safe. They confirmed that all of Kim’s guests were tested for coronavirus before heading to the private island. All of the attendees at Kendall’s party were also tested before being allowed inside.

“We were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously,” Kris Jenner explained. Still, many fans were disappointed to see the family flaunt themselves gathering at these larger events due to their easy access to testing, which likely isn’t as accessible to the average person. Even weeks later, Kim is continuing to post photos from her lavish trip.

Regardless of the criticism, though, it appears that the family is still holding out hope for some version of their Christmas Eve extravaganza. The KarJenner Christmas Eve party has become a massive, star-studded affair, which is attended by family members and fellow celebrities. Kris hosted the event for years before Kim and Kanye West took over in 2018, followed by Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.