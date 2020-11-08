Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony Towns Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In Malibu — See Pics

New couple Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns appear to be getting more serious! The model was seen leaving dinner with the NBA star, and they looked totally loved-up.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns aren’t hiding their love for each other! After making things Instagram official and spending plenty of time together while out-and-about in Los Angeles, the pair seem to be going strong. They most recently stepped out on November 7 for dinner with Jordyn’s family members in Malibu. The brunette beauty stunned in an all black ensemble, including tight pants, a fluffy jacket and heeled combat boots.

She even carried a black handbag and rocked a black protective face mask, as she slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and wore large, silver hoops earrings. Meanwhile, her beau looked cool in designer threads, including a grey, oversized Balenciaga sweater, black pants, and white Nike sneakers. He also opted for some accessories, wearing a gold chain and matching gold bracelet, along with a silver watch.

Before they started dating, Jordyn and Karl were just friends, but fans noticed that they were spending more and more alone time together during the summer of 2020. In a recent interview with Extra, Jordyn said that she and the 24-year-old began to ‘connect’ in a different way after Karl lost his mom to complications related to COVID-19. Jordyn had previously experienced a similar loss, as her dad tragically died after a long battle with cancer in 2017.

“We really connected over both of us losing a parent at a very young age,” Jordyn explained. “So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.” A source also spoke to HollywoodLife about how Jordyn has been an important support system for Karl after his mom’s passing. “Jordyn and Karl grew closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love,” the insider explained. “They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore. It’s a match made in heaven.”