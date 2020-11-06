‘Pump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Shows Off Hot New Fitness Transformation — See Before & After Pics

Tom Sandoval looked ready to compete in the Olympics after debuting his hot new body! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star even shared his fitness secrets.

Bravo fans will be seeing an all-new Tom Sandoval on Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. The 37-year-old reality television star has undergone an impressive fitness transformation, which he debuted in a video for UNPLUG Production’s Making a Portrait series on Nov. 2. Three days later, the TomTom Bar co-owner shared shirtless portraits that were taken during the shoot by photographer Isaac Alvarez, and oh my — Tom was looking quite ripped!

Tom’s bulging biceps and toned back, along with his defined six-pack, were a result of a strict routine during quarantine. The restaurateur lifts weights at his at-home gym, runs “four to fives miles a day” and eats a “high protein diet,” DailyMailTV reported, which conducted an interview with Tom on Nov. 5.

“I’ve just been really focused,” Tom told the news outlet, adding that he’s able to “walk right out of my bedroom and [go to his] gym,” which Tom began building before the coronavirus started a pandemic in the U.S. in March. However, you don’t need a personal gym at home to undergo a transformation of your own.

“One thing that’s really kept me in a positive frame of mind is just getting the blood flowing, getting the blood going,” Tom shared. He then suggested, “Get up, go for a walk, get up early. You know, even if it’s something that is like get up, make your bed in the morning. That immediately gives you a sense of accomplishment.”

Besides the endorphins and hot photos, Tom’s new body has come with another benefit: an improved sex life with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix! “You know, if you’re in better shape, it just it translates well into the bedroom. I’m telling you,” Tom gushed while speaking with DailyMailTV.

Well, we can’t wait to see Tom’s new fit bod on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Filming for Season 9 was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, and by June, four cast members — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were all fired. Tom broke his silence on these cast exits in June, telling KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey, “It’s crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”