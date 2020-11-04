Reginae Carter Seemingly Backs Joe Biden For President After Dad Lil Wayne’s Support For Trump

Apparently, the Carter household was divided during the 2020 Election. After Lil Wayne endorsed – and got torched for supporting – Donald Trump, his daughter, Reginae Carter, seemingly backed Joe Biden!

Politics have pitted family members against each other for years, and it seems that the Carters were no exception. During the night of the Nov. 3 Presidential Election, Reginae Carter, the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star and daughter of Lil Wayne, posted a Tweet from Dominique DeFillo to her Instagram Story. In the tweet, Dominque voiced her support for Joe Biden, and by sharing it, Reginae, 21, also seemingly endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee (“Girl Wayne voted for trump, but his daughter posted my BIIIIIDENNNNN tweet yesterday. I stan lol,” Dom tweeted on Nov. 4.) Reginae’s apparent endorsement comes days after Lil Wayne, 38, came under fire for throwing his support behind President Donald Trump.

“Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne tweeted on Oct. 29, along with a photo of him alongside the 74-year-old president. In September, Trump unveiled his “Platinum Plan,” a series of economic and criminal justice proposals, in hopes of winning more of the Black community’s support. Clearly, what he said swayed Lil Wayne, who added that Trump “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Girl Wayne voted for trump but his daughter posted my BIIIIIDENNNNN tweet yesterday. I stan lol — Dom 🌞 (@yvungdom) November 4, 2020

Wayne’s photo with the president was mocked online by many, including 50 Cent. “oh no WAYNE,” tweeted Fiddy. “I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.” Fiddy’s remarks were odd, considering he publicly blasted Joe Biden’s tax plan and indicated he would be voting for Trump. “I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like black people,” he wrote on IG while sharing a screenshot of a cable news program saying that citizens in NYC making more than $400,000 a year would pay a 62% tax rate. Chelsea Handler, Fiddy’s former flame, later insisted that the “Candy Shop” rapper was joking around.

“He called me, and he wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter,” Chelsea said during the Oct. 28 episode of The View. “He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls and any other press that I did that he is supporting Joe Biden. And then we talked and had a cute little conversation.”

It appears that Lil Wayne needs to have a similar conversation with Denise Bidot. The rapper and model have been dating for six months, but they suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram just days after he endorsed Donald Trump. This has led some fans to speculate that Wayne’s politics caused them to break up. However, neither Wayne nor Denise have spoken about this. When asked by a fan why she “deleted your insta,” Denise tweeted she was “over it.”