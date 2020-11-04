Exclusive

Why Kendall Jenner Escaped To Palm Springs For Her 25th Birthday With Kylie & Hailey Baldwin

Television personality Kendall Jenner arrives at the 4th Annual Variety Power of Youth event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kendall Jenner arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Just Dance 4 show during Fashion Week on Tuesday Sept. 11, 2012, in New York.
Kendall Jenner spent her birthday at her mom Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, CA, which is the family’s ‘safe haven to get away’, along with sister Kylie, niece Stormi Webster, & friend Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner has been enjoying a quiet getaway with her family and friends to celebrate turning 25 on Nov. 3 and she chose none other than her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs house in La Quinta to be the location of for it all. The model has been taking in the beautiful surroundings on her special day and the day after with her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, niece Stormi Webster, 2, and friend Hailey Baldwin, 23, and from the looks of sneak peek pics and videos they have shared on social media, they seem like they’re having a great and relaxing time.

Kendall is in Palm Springs right now at Kris’ house in La Quinta. Her family, along with a few of her best friends including Hailey and Justine [Skye], headed there because they wanted to spend the actual day of Kendall’s birthday together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris’ Palm Springs home is kind of like the family’s safe haven to get away from it all because it’s so peaceful and serene there, and they can escape their hectic day-to-day lives in L.A. It was the perfect destination to go after celebrating Halloween and her birthday party, and Kim [Kardashian]’s 40th birthday trip because they could just focus on family time and not be disturbed with the outside world.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner, seen here during a previous outing, celebrated Kendall’s 25th birthday together. (SplashNews)
Kendall’s quiet birthday trip comes after she enjoyed a lavish Halloween/early birthday party in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 31 with around reportedly 100 people, including stars like Justin Bieber and Quavo. Although Kris insisted that all the attendees were tested for COVID-19 beforehand, she still received backlash online for having such a gathering in the middle of a pandemic. The brunette beauty is not letting it bother her, however, according to another source.
Kendall just wants to live her life and whether it is a calm fun time in Palm Springs or doing it up for Halloween or the plans she has with family for Thanksgiving and Christmas, she is going to do it,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “When it comes to backlash on anything, she is trying to stay away from all of that. It is easy for her to do that because she and her family have always had something people have issue with, so she is just going to do her and not put much worry behind it.”
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner spend her 25th birthday with friends like Hailey Baldwin, seen here with her on a previous outing. (SplashNews)
Kylie being at Kendall’s private getaway in Palm Springs was also special considering the two have been known to have sisterly arguments, incuding a fight shown on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there in the past, but all is well now. “Kylie went too, with Stormi of course,” a third insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “The last time Kylie and Kendall were there together there was drama, as everyone knows. But that is totally behind them and they are all good. They all love Kris’ place in Palm Springs, it’s like an oasis. Kendall can truly relax so it was the perfect place for her to spend her actual birthday. And the fact that it was Election Day with so much anxiety, it made it that much more of a no brainer to head there.”