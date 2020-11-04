Why Kendall Jenner Escaped To Palm Springs For Her 25th Birthday With Kylie & Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner spent her birthday at her mom Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, CA, which is the family’s ‘safe haven to get away’, along with sister Kylie, niece Stormi Webster, & friend Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner has been enjoying a quiet getaway with her family and friends to celebrate turning 25 on Nov. 3 and she chose none other than her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs house in La Quinta to be the location of for it all. The model has been taking in the beautiful surroundings on her special day and the day after with her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, niece Stormi Webster, 2, and friend Hailey Baldwin, 23, and from the looks of sneak peek pics and videos they have shared on social media, they seem like they’re having a great and relaxing time.

“Kendall is in Palm Springs right now at Kris’ house in La Quinta. Her family, along with a few of her best friends including Hailey and Justine [Skye], headed there because they wanted to spend the actual day of Kendall’s birthday together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris’ Palm Springs home is kind of like the family’s safe haven to get away from it all because it’s so peaceful and serene there, and they can escape their hectic day-to-day lives in L.A. It was the perfect destination to go after celebrating Halloween and her birthday party, and Kim [Kardashian]’s 40th birthday trip because they could just focus on family time and not be disturbed with the outside world.”

“ Kendall just wants to live her life and whether it is a calm fun time in Palm Springs or doing it up for Halloween or the plans she has with family for Thanksgiving and Christmas, she is going to do it,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “When it comes to backlash on anything, she is trying to stay away from all of that. It is easy for her to do that because she and her family have always had something people have issue with, so she is just going to do her and not put much worry behind it.”