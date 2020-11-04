‘Teen Mom 2’ Heartthrob Cole DeBoer Spices Up Instagram With New Bathtub Photo: ‘Splish Splash’

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer’s dream home is coming along beautifully. He’s showing off to fans how great he looks in their new copper bathtub.

Talk about a bathroom with a view! Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer is giving fans an update on how the master bath is coming along in the dream home he and wife Chelsea Houska are building. The MTV hunk shared a photo to his Instagram on Nov. 4, sitting in their new bathtub, with his arms propped up on either side as it is nice and deep. A large picture window behind him looked out upon a large field with trees in the background, and the setting looked positively perfect for nice relaxing soaks.

Cole remained clothed as there was no water yet in the tub, and he was joined by the couple’s adorable two-year-old daughter Layne for the photo. She stood up in the tub while holding on to several stuffed animals. The bathtub stands alone in front of the window and away from any shower, which Cole seemed to be loving based on his caption.

“No more showers for me!! Baths only. #splishsplash #tublife,” he wrote next to the photo. Chelsea, 29, is equally thrilled with how the couple’s bathroom has turned out, especially the tub in front of the giant picture window. She shared a photo to the couple’s home construction Instagram page @downhomedeboers with a wider look at the master bath. There are his and hers vanities with sinks on either side of the room, a bathroom off to the left and a shower off to the right. But the tub is the centerpiece of it all.

Chelsea wrote next to the Oct. 21 photo of how their master bath turned out, “If you need me…..I will be in here for the rest of the year.” The couple broke ground on their dream home in April 2020, and already it has come so far. They’ve taken fans along as they picked out paint, sinks, fixtures, backsplashes and other design elements for the house. Now that it is all falling into place with the near-completion of both their kitchen and bathroom, the home really looks breathtaking.

With their modern farmhouse nearing completion and the couple ready to welcome a baby girl in 2021, it’s quite and exciting time for Chelsea and Cole. Sadly though, Teen Mom 2 fans won’t be able to watch the couple’s journey anymore as the soon to be mother of four has reportedly quit the show. Chelsea a made her final Teen Mom 2 appearance for season 10 virtual reunion taping on Oct. 29.

Her father Randy confirmed the report, tweeting out, “Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.” In addition to becoming experts on home construction, Chelsea now has her own line of eyewear, Cole reps the flannel clothing brand Flag & Anthem and the couple has designed diaper bags and other baby products for the brand Itzy Ritzy.