‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A ‘Full House’ Star Is Revealed As The Squiggly Monster

The Group C playoffs featured new performances from our masked celebs. At the end of the episode, the Squiggly Monster was unmasked — and it was a beloved ‘Full House’ star!

The Group C playoffs have arrived, which means the Mushroom, Broccoli, Jellyfish, and Squiggly Monster will be going head-to-head once again. But first, Mr. TV takes the stage for a beautiful performance. Turns out, Mr. TV is none other than season 2 winner Wayne Brady, who will be the guest panelist for the night.

The first masked singer to perform is the lovely Mushroom. Right away in the Mushroom’s clue package, he reveals a number of nods to Mean Girls — North “Spore” High School, a burn book, and the iconic line “you can’t sit with us.” The Mushroom admits that in the past he’s been around “strange food and customs.” He’s also been a nerd and an outcast.

The Mushroom performs Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Jenny McCarthy thinks he “might be unbeatable.” His last clue is a jello brain. Possibly a zombie hint? Ken Jeong guesses his Community co-star Donald Glover, while the others think it could be Adam Lambert and Jaden Smith.

Next up is Broccoli. The masked singer hints that he could be someone from Goodfellas with his “Foodfellas” clue. He has a “legendary friend” and the roulette wheel is his final clue. The guesses for Broccoli are all over the place: Martin Short, Jason Alexander, and Wayne Newton.

Squiggly Monster hits the stage next. He says that despite his “unbridled handsomeness” there’s “more than meets the eye” with him. In his past, he was “bullied for being different” and has suffered a “barrage of tragedies.” Laughter was the best medicine to deal with all this. For part of his clue package, the Squiggly Monster sits in what looks like the Oval Office. He sings “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.

His final clue is a cuddly stuffed bear. The guesses for the Squiggly Monster are Ted Danson, David Hasselhoff, and Al Gore. Yes, the last one is from Ken.

The final performance of the night is the Jellyfish. She admits she’s “super competitive,” so she’s a little bummed the nerves got the best of her last time. She’s usually “one of the best at what I do.” The Jellyfish’s family is so important to her. They’ve been with her every step of the way throughout her career. Her final clue is a stuffed tiger. The celeb guesses are Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Halle Bailey.

The masked celebrity going home is the Squiggly Monster. Before the big reveal, host Nick Cannon has to reveal the first impression guesses, which are Bob Saget, Fabio, and one of the Ying Yang Twins. The Squiggly Monster is revealed as BOB SAGET!