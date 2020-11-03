Exclusive

Taylor Swift Can’t Wait To ‘Go Back On Tour’ Next Summer: She ‘Misses Performing Live’

Taylor Swift
MEGA
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Celebrities arriving at the 47th American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 24 2019 in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5131858 241119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening Writer

While Taylor Swift is ‘taking advantage of being a homebody’ amid quarantine, she’s already itching to get back on the stage. A source reveals more details about the pop star’s feelings about touring again.

It has been seven months since Taylor Swift postponed her 2020 Lover Fest tour to the following year, and HollywoodLife has learned how the pop star has been feeling amid the waiting game. “Taylor has been pretty chill with how quarantine has been going. She has had a lot of time to spend with loved ones and obviously work on music,” a source close to the 30-year-old singer EXCLUSIVELY tells us. And while she is “definitely taking advantage of being a homebody,” her mind can’t help but wander back to those times she could be on a stage, our source reveals.
Taylor Swift
The good old days: a throwback photo of Taylor Swift performing in a sequined bodysuit amid her Reputation tour. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“She does miss performing live and is really looking forward to go back on tour sooner than later,” our insider tells us. And Taylor’s not only looking forward to her own schedule returning back to normal. “She’s eager to see her friends perform again and see [boyfriend] Joe [Alwyn] go back to work on a more consistent basis,” our source adds, referring to Taylor’s beau who works as an actor (he has held roles in big films like Boy Erased and The Favourite). Although this has been “a grass is always greener situation” for Taylor, “she is handling it as well as one would expect,” our source concludes.

Taylor broke the news of her postponed tour on social media in April. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” the “Cardigan” singer wrote in a Twitter post over an announcement that all “U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.”

Despite the sad news, Taylor more than cheered up fans with the July release of her eighth studio album Folklore. This means Taylor will have a whole new track list to perform once she resumes touring, in addition to her 2019 album Lover! While Taylor’s staying at home before then, she did make a virtual appearance at the 2020 CMT Music Awards as a presenter on Oct. 21, and excited Swifties with the color of her lipstick.