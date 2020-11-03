Taylor Swift Can’t Wait To ‘Go Back On Tour’ Next Summer: She ‘Misses Performing Live’

“She does miss performing live and is really looking forward to go back on tour sooner than later,” our insider tells us. And Taylor’s not only looking forward to her own schedule returning back to normal. “She’s eager to see her friends perform again and see [boyfriend] Joe [Alwyn] go back to work on a more consistent basis,” our source adds, referring to Taylor’s beau who works as an actor (he has held roles in big films like Boy Erased and The Favourite). Although this has been “a grass is always greener situation” for Taylor, “she is handling it as well as one would expect,” our source concludes.

Taylor broke the news of her postponed tour on social media in April. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” the “Cardigan” singer wrote in a Twitter post over an announcement that all “U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020