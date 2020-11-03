Watch

Reign Disick, 5, Guesses Aunt Kim Kardashian’s Age & Her Reaction Is Priceless –- Cute Video

SplashNews/MEGA
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick walks along the beach in Malibu with his two youngest kids Reign and Penelope and a friend. Reign Aston now has a new mohawk haircut after saying goodbye to his signature long locks last month. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu. The young makeup mogul was seen for the first time back in LA after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Kylie wore a feathered sleeveless top paired with standals that were tied over her ripped jeans. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 71 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

The Kardashian sisters’ youthful appearances aren’t lost on Kourtney’s five-year-old son Reign. He gave auntie Kim quite a surprising answer when she quizzed him about how old she is.

Despite Kim Kardashian‘s over the top celebrations to cheer on turning 40, there’s one young member of her family who apparently isn’t completely aware of her milestone age. Or at least five-year-old Reign Disick really knows how to turn on the charm and make his aunt feel extremely youthful. Kim shared a hilarious series of Instagram stories on Oct. 3, where she kept asking Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick‘s youngest son her age, and getting differing answers.

“Kiki are you 26? You look like you’re 26,” Reign adorably told Kim while sitting near her lap at home, referring to his aunt by the family’s nickname. “I look like I’m 26….years-old?” Kim said with gleeful surprise, before asking Reign, “Guess how old I really am.” He then made her day even brighter by telling her he thinks she’s “25,” to which Kim told her nephew, “You get even better and better!”

Reign then kicked back on the sofa and said something about Kim being “twenty forty,” and she fessed up, “I am 40.” Reign then showed why he’s emerging as the cutest of the Kardashian kids by having his eyes grow wide as he let out a sing-songy, “Oh no,” as if he’d made a big mistake. The tot then rolled his eyes and made an expression with his tongue, saying he guessed wrong.

“Do you think I look 40?” Kim quizzed Reign in a slightly worried tone and he told her firmly, “Yes.” She then reminded her little nephew, “You just said I’m 26,” and while he replied back to her that “Yeah, you are 26.” Reign was then interrupted by one of his cousins with a packet of Capri Sun apple juice that got him way more stoked than talking about age with Kim.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian does look closer to 26 than 40, like her nephew Reign believes. Photo credit: MEGA.

The KKW Beauty founder was on a mission though!  She immediately tried to get the conversation away from juice, asking Reign, “I just want to get back to the age thing. Do you think I look 25 or 26 or 40. Wait, I need to know this!” she told Reign, who exclaimed “Byeeee!” and crawled over to the other side of the sofa.

Eventually he was seen in the next video sitting directly across from Kim on the sofa being quizzed by his relentless aunt. She explained to Reign, “You brought up the 25 and 26 thing, not me. I had to tell you,” before the boy’s dad Scott could be heard asking his son, “How old does she look?” “How old do I look? Look at me?” Kim asks again before Reign shut it all down by telling Kim she looks “100.” Kim let out a hearty laugh, and then Reign knew enough to keep peace and told his aunt she looks “26” for his final answer. Kim excitedly exclaimed, “For real?” and Scott thanked his son for being “honest.” Oh man, Reign learned his lesson not to guess the ages of any of his aunts or he could be there for a while.